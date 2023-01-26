Independent TV
02:00
Alex Murdaugh: Who is the disgraced attorney and why is he on trial?
Alex Murdaugh’s double murder trial is underway in South Carolina, where the former lawyer is charged with the killing of his wife and son.
The South Carolina lawyer made a 911 call at 10.07pm, 7 June 2021 to report his wife and son had been fatally shot.
He has since been charged with the murder of his wife Maggie, and his 22-year-old son Paul.
Prosecutors say that Mr Murdaugh killed his wife and son in an attempt to distract from the other crimes and scandals swirling around him. He denies the charges.
01:13