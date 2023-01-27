✕ Close First officer on scene describes finding Alex Murdaugh’s wife and son dead

The first witnesses have been testifying in Alex Murdaugh’s double murder trial.

Sgt Daniel Greene, a detective with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, was working on the night of 7 June 2021 and was the first officer to arrive on the scene of the murders. His testimony was followed by other officers and personnel who handled the initial 911 call and response.

The first day of testimony comes after jurors heard gruesome details about the victim’s brutal injuries in opening statements.

The disgraced legal scion, 54, is accused of gunning down his wife Maggie, 52, and son Paul, 22, at the family’s estate. He denies the allegations.

During opening arguments on Wednesday, Mr Murdaugh broke down in tears as his family’s injuries were described to the court while prosecutors indicated that a Snapchat video and cellphone data would be “critical” to the case.

The murder trial is only one of Mr Murdaugh’s legal troubles after his life has dramatically unraveled in the last 19 months.

Now, the once powerful attorney is embroiled in a string of scandals including a botched hitman plot, multi-million-dollar fraud schemes and a series of unexplained deaths.