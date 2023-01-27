Alex Murdaugh trial - live: First responders describe grisly crime scene as jury hears 911 call about murders
First day of testimony concludes in Alex Murdaugh’s trial for the murders of wife Maggie and son Paul
First officer on scene describes finding Alex Murdaugh’s wife and son dead
The first witnesses have been testifying in Alex Murdaugh’s double murder trial.
Sgt Daniel Greene, a detective with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, was working on the night of 7 June 2021 and was the first officer to arrive on the scene of the murders. His testimony was followed by other officers and personnel who handled the initial 911 call and response.
The first day of testimony comes after jurors heard gruesome details about the victim’s brutal injuries in opening statements.
The disgraced legal scion, 54, is accused of gunning down his wife Maggie, 52, and son Paul, 22, at the family’s estate. He denies the allegations.
During opening arguments on Wednesday, Mr Murdaugh broke down in tears as his family’s injuries were described to the court while prosecutors indicated that a Snapchat video and cellphone data would be “critical” to the case.
The murder trial is only one of Mr Murdaugh’s legal troubles after his life has dramatically unraveled in the last 19 months.
Now, the once powerful attorney is embroiled in a string of scandals including a botched hitman plot, multi-million-dollar fraud schemes and a series of unexplained deaths.
The defence lays out its case
Disgraced attorney Alex Murdaugh broke down in tears as his lawyer described how his son and wife were “butchered” on the family’s South Carolina hunting estate.
Mr Murdaugh wiped tears from his eyes as his defence attorney described the scene he claims his client found near kennels on the estate and denied that he had anything to do with it.
Dick Harpootlian told the jury that the prosecution’s explanation for the murders was just “theories” and “conjecture” and that Mr Murdaugh was a “loving” husband and father.
Graeme Massie reports.
Alex Murdaugh breaks down as lawyer describes brutal ‘butchering’ of wife and son
Defence attorney tells jury that prosecution’s explanation for the murders was just ‘theories’ and ‘conjecture’
Prosecutors paint grisly portrait of Alex Murdaugh killing wife and son
Prosecutors have described how disgraced South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh allegedly murdered his defenceless wife and son at the family’s hunting lodge in 2021.
Mr Murdaugh is accused of brutally killing his wife Margaret, known as Maggie, and his youngest son, 22-year-old son Paul, outside kennels on the estate on 7 June 2021.
Prosecutors told the opening of his trial on Wednesday that Mr Murdaugh had first shot his son with a shotgun, and then killed his wife with an AR-style rifle.
Graeme Massie reports on the prosecution’s case against Murdaugh.
Prosecutors paint grisly portrait of Alex Murdaugh killing wife and son
Jury was told that Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were shot at close range in June 2021 and had no defensive wounds
Paul Murdaugh sent Snapchat video to friends hours before murder
Prosecutors say a Snapchat video sent by Alex Murdaugh’s son Paul on the night he and his mother Margaret were murdered will form a key part of their case.
Bevan Hurley has the story.
Alex Murdaugh’s son Paul sent Snapchat video to friends on the night he was murdered
Jury selection began on Monday for the trial of Alex Murdaugh, who is accused of murdering his son Paul and wife Margaret
Paul Murdaugh’s horrifying injuries revealed in court
New details have been revealed regarding the fatal injuries sustained by Paul Murdaugh, the murdered son of disgraced South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh.
Gustaf Kilander reports.
Horror injuries of Alex Murdaugh’s son revealed
‘Brain was severed and exited through the anatomical right side of (his) head,’ forensics report states
South Carolina Official says Murdaugh will not face death penalty
State prosecutors will not seek the death penalty for Alex Murdaugh when the disbarred attorney appears in court next month for a double murder trial that has drawn international attention.
“After carefully reviewing this case and all the surrounding facts, we have decided to seek life without parole for Alex Murdaugh,” South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said in a statement.
Read on:
SC official says Alex Murdaugh will not face death penalty
State prosecutors will not seek the death penalty for Alex Murdaugh when the disbarred attorney appears in court next month for a double murder trial that has drawn international attention
Murdaugh hit with tax evasion charges
Disgraced South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh, who allegedly murdered his wife and son, has now been charged with tax evasion.
The charges come down a month before he is set to go on trial for the shooting deaths of his wife Maggie and son Paul at their family home.
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced on Friday nine counts of tax evasion for failing to report $6,954,639 of illegally earned income between 2011 and 2019.
Graeme Massie has the details.
Alex Murdaugh hit with tax evasion charges as murder trial looms
Disgraced attorney set to go on trial for shooting deaths of wife Maggie and son Paul next month
Murdaugh banker convicted of bank fraud charges
A banker charged with helping disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh take money from the legal settlements of clients was found guilty late Tuesday of wire and bank fraud charges in South Carolina.
Former Palmetto State Bank CEO Russell Laffitte was allowed to remain free on bail as he awaits sentencing at a later date. Each of the six charges he was convicted of in federal court carry a maximum sentence of up to 30 years in prison.
It was the first trial related to the sprawling Murdaugh legal drama that has captivated true-crime audiences.
Read on:
Banker for Alex Murdaugh convicted of bank fraud charges
A banker charged with helping disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh take money from the legal settlements of clients has been found guilty of wire and bank fraud charges in South Carolina
Judge revokes bond for Alex Murdaugh associate Smith
A judge revoked house arrest Thursday for the man authorities say agreed to kill disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh so he could get a life insurance settlement for Murdaugh's son but ended up just grazing his head with a bullet.
The decision by Circuit Judge Clifton Newman revoking bond and requiring Curtis “Eddie" Smith to await trial in jail involves a new set of charges linked to Murdaugh — allegations that Smith helped the disbarred attorney with a drug and $2.4 million money laundering ring.
Read on:
Judge revokes bond for Alex Murdaugh associate Smith
A judge has revoked house arrest for the man who authorities say agreed to kill disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh so he could get a life insurance settlement for Murdaugh’s son but only grazed his head
Murdaugh’s wife texted friend to say husband was ‘up to something’ — hours later she was dead
Alex Murdaugh’s wife texted a friend to say that her husband was “up to something” hours before she and her son were found slain at the family’s South Carolina compound, according to a report.
Maggie Murdaugh, 52, and her son Paul, 22, were killed at the 1,770-acre estate after Mr Murdaugh called her and asked her to go and see his ill 81-year-old father.
Ms Murdaugh was living separately from her husband at their beach house on Edisto Island and said she would meet him at the hospital. But law enforcement sources told People that he insisted they meet at the compound for her to follow him to the hospital.
Graeme Massie has the story.
Alex Murdaugh’s wife texted friend to say husband was ‘up to something’ before murder
Maggie Murdaugh and son Paul found gunned down at family hunting estate in South Carolina
Murdaugh likely to lose law licence
Prominent South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh, who faces more than 70 criminal charges after police scrutinized his finances in the aftermath of the unsolved shooting deaths of his wife and son last year, is likely going to permanently lose his law license.
The South Carolina Supreme Court said Murdaugh’s attorneys said Tuesday they would not contest any arguments scheduled for a disbarment hearing Wednesday. As a result, the justices canceled the proceedings.
Read on:
South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh likely to lose license
The South Carolina Supreme Court is likely about to permanently revoke prominent attorney Alex Murdaugh's law license