Alex Murdaugh’s brother Randy reveals what he really thinks happened night of murders

Alex Murdaugh’s brother Randy has broken his silence to reveal what he really thinks happened on the night that the disgraced attorney’s wife Maggie and son Paul were gunned down in a brutal crime that shocked South Carolina’s lowcountry and captured the nation’s attention for the best part of two years.

Randy became the first family member of the disgraced attorney to speak out after the high-profile trial, where Murdaugh was convicted of all charges and sentenced to life in prison.

The 56-year-old admitted that he believes his sibling “is not telling the truth” about the 7 June 2021 killings.

“He knows more than what he’s saying,” Randy told The New York Times.

“He’s not telling the truth, in my opinion, about everything there.”

Randy – who despite supporting him in the courtroom has not spoken to his brother in more than a year – revealed he has questions about his brother’s behaviour in the immediate aftermath of Maggie and Paul’s slayings.

At the time, he said that he was doing everything he could think of to find out who the killer was – reaching out to contacts, asking people what they had heard and passing anything he found onto investigators.

“I spent considerable time, day after day for weeks on end, calling people,” he said.

His brother, meanwhile, did nothing of the sort, he said.

As Murdaugh’s older brother who is also an attorney, Randy stopped short of saying that he believes he carried out the murders.

He said that – even after attending almost every day of the six-week trial, seeing all the evidence laid out in court and seeing a jury of 12 peers reach a unanimous verdict of guilty – he still doesn’t know whether to think his brother capable of killing his wife and son.

While he respects the jury’s verdict, he said he still struggles to reconcile the man he has known his whole life who loved and protected his family with a man capable of shooting his wife and son multiple times in such a brutal fashion.

Still not knowing what to believe is the hardest thing for the whole family, he said.

“The not knowing is the worst thing there is,” he said.

He added: “I hoped that after the trial, because there’s nothing more that can be presented, that I’d stop thinking about this. But so far, that has not been the case.”

The Murdaugh family – who reigned over the lowcountry’s legal system for almost a century – put on a united front in Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, throughout Murdaugh’s trial.

Every day, Murdaugh’s brother John Marvin, sister Lynne and surviving son Buster came to court and sat behind Murdaugh in a show of support for the now-convicted killer. Randy attended most – but not every – day..

Buster and John Marvin also took the stand to testify in Murdaugh’s defence, as part of the defence’s strategy to paint the 54-year-old as as loving family man who would never have killed his wife and son.

Buster, 26, told jurors that his father had been “destroyed” and “heartbroken” after the murders.

Randy was not called to testify by the defence or the prosecution – something he told the Times he believes could be because he didn’t fully fit in with either side of the case.

Randy Murdaugh talks with his nephew Buster Murdaugh during the double murder trial (AP)

While he’s unsure about his brother’s guilt for the murders, Randy told the Times he has no doubt that his sibling is a serial liar and a thief.

Like his brother, Randy also followed in the family’s footsteps and pursued a career in law.

The two brothers joined the law firm Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth & Detrick (PMPED) – founded by their great grandfather Randolph Murdaugh Sr in 1910.

It was this law firm that Murdaugh worked for up until September 2021 – when his partners learned he had been stealing millions of dollars in funds from the firm and its clients going back a decade.

The law firm now no longer exists and had to be renamed.

The doubts Randy has now come in stark contrast to the stance he seemed to take in the immediate aftermath of the murders.

In the days after the 7 June 2021 murders, John Marvin and Randy gave an appearance on Good Morning America insisting their brother’s innocence.

“My brother loved Maggie and loved Paul like nothing else on this earth, just like he loves Buster,” Randy said in the 17 June interview. “So there’s no possible way he could have anything to do with this, I can assure you.”

Alex Murdaugh as he is sentenced to life in prison (AP)

But, some cracks started to show as Murdaugh’s string of alleged crimes came to light.

In July 2022, when Murdaugh was charged with Maggie and Paul’s murders, the family released a statement saying: “The entire family has been consistent that regardless of what goes on, we want the truth.”

Randy’s comments also fly in the face of the image of the family’s unwavering belief in Murdaugh’s innocence that his defence attorneys are keen to present.

“After six weeks of trial, they came away more convinced that he did not do this, and they are steadfastly in his camp and support him,” attorney Jim Griffin told reporters at a press conference after Murdaugh’s sentencing.