Alex Murdaugh trial – live: Son Buster calls police over media ‘harassment’ days after father’s guilty verdict
Murdaugh was convicted last week for murdering his wife Margaret and youngest son Paul in June 2021
Jurors in Alex Murdaugh trial speak out about what led to conviction
Buster Murdaugh, the only surviving son of murderer Alex Murdaugh, filed a police complaint over the weekend about being harassed by national media reporters.
Alex Murdaugh was convicted last week for murdering his wife Margaret and youngest son Paul in June 2021.
In the report filed before Beaufort County Sheriff’s office on Sunday, Mr Murdaugh informed them about pictures published in the New York Post showing him and his girlfriend inside his Hilton Head home.
He told the police that they reviewed ring camera video and “observed a suspicious grey Dodge Challenger” lingering outside their house at 6.39pm on 4 March, following which police offered more patrolling around his house.
Earlier, four jurors in Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial have now come forward to explain why they found him guilty after a dramatic six-week trial.
Three of the jurors revealed they weren’t fooled by Murdaugh’s ability to turn the tears “on and off” on the witness stand in an NBC interview on Monday. A fourth juror told ABC Murdaugh came across as “a big liar”.
Walterboro welcomes return to normality
Walterboro native Danny Murdaugh is ready for his small South Carolina town to return to normal following the double murder trial of a distant relative that drew global attention and sullied his family’s surname.
He lamented the “circus” brought to Walterboro by the six-week trial of Alex Murdaugh, which ended this week with the disgraced attorney sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of murdering his wife and son.
The spectacle altered life in Walterboro for over a month as an influx of locals, tourists and media flocked to the otherwise quiet downtown area to join the gripping trial.
Alex Murdaugh appears with a shaved head in a new mugshot released just hours after he was sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison for murdering his son and wife.
The disgraced legal scion attorney was sentenced to two consecutive life terms on Friday in South Carolina’s Colleton County Court by Judge Clifton Newman.
Attorneys for convicted family killer Alex Murdaugh have explained why they decided against having his son plead for leniency during his sentencing.
Defence attorneys Jim Griffin and Dick Harpootlian held a feisty press conference outside Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, on Friday after their client was sentenced to two life sentences by Judge Clifton Newman. They vowed to fight the murder conviction but said that the sentencing was expected.
Murdaugh's fast conviction sealed by his testimony
Prosecutors produced no direct evidence linking South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh to the killings of his wife and son, yet a jury took less than three hours to convict him — thanks, in large part, to the defendant himself.
“It came down to just a couple of key pieces of evidence. And those were: the cellphone video ... that placed the defendant at the scene of the crime ... the defendant’s denial to law enforcement agents that he had been at the kennels with his wife and son that night, and then finally, his testimony on the stand,” said Jessica Roth, a Cardoza School of Law professor who followed the trial.
The quick verdict suggests that despite weeks of testimony, dozens of witnesses and hundreds of pieces of evidence, the jury ultimately didn’t see it as a complicated case, Roth added.
