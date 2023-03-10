Alex Murdaugh trial – live: Killer to appeal his convictions in murder of wife and son
Murdaugh was convicted last week for murdering his wife Maggie and son Paul in June 2021
Jurors in Alex Murdaugh trial speak out about what led to conviction
Attorneys for Alex Murdaugh filed a notice to appeal his convictions for the murder of his wife and son along with his life sentence.
“Today Jim Griffin and I filed our notice of appeal for Alex Murdaugh,” Dick Harpootlian, one of Murdaugh’s attorneys, tweeted.
“This is the next step in the legal process to fight for Alex’s constitutional right to a fair trial.”
Meanwhile, Murdaugh has been separated from other prison inmates for his own safety – due to the high-profile nature of the disgraced attorney’s trial.
The convicted killer has been placed in a single cell in the most secure area of Kirkland Correctional Institution in Columbia, South Carolina, and he is under round-the-clock surveillance from prison officials.
The only time he comes into contact with other inmates at the high-security state prison is when he briefly leaves his cell and, even then, he is escorted by a guard.
South Carolina’s Department of Corrections released his new mugshot on Wednesday, capturing the 54-year-old smiling softly as he begins a lifetime behind bars for the brutal murder of his wife Maggie and son Paul.
The story of Alex Murdaugh’s spectacular fall from grace
Powerful South Carolina legal scion Alex Murdaugh became the centre of the ‘trial of the century’ over the brutal double murder of his wife and son.
But this is far from the only twist in a bizarre and sprawling tale of unexplained deaths, hitman plots and multi-million-dollar fraud schemes.
The Independent’s Rachel Sharp writes:
ICYMI: Jurors reveal why they weren’t fooled by Murdaugh’s tears
Jurors in Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial have revealed that they weren’t fooled by his ability to turn the tears “on and off” on the witness stand.
James McDowell, Gwen Generette and Amie Williams broke their silence about what went down in the jury room at the disgraced attorney’s trial where the panel returned a unanimous guilty verdict in the double murder of his wife Maggie and son Paul.
Rather than convince the jury of his innocence, the three jurors told NBC’s TODAY show on Monday that the killer’s decision to testify in his own defence was one of the key things that actually helped to prove his guilt.
The panel saw right through his manufactured tears when he broke down and sobbed on the stand speaking about his wife and son, said Ms Generette – with the trio all agreeing it was a mistake for Murdaugh to testify.
“No, I didn’t think he was crying. He turned it on and off,” she said. “No, it wasn’t genuine.”
Murdaugh conviction catapults Stephen Smith case into spotlight
Alex Murdaugh’s murder conviction has cast a spotlight on the mysterious death of his surviving son Buster’s classmate.
Stephen Smith, a 19-year-old openly gay teenager, was found dead in the middle of a road in Hampton County back in 2015 – not far from the Murdaugh family’s Moselle estate where Maggie and Paul were murdered six years later.
He had suffered blunt force trauma to the head and his car was found around three miles away down the road.
His death was officially ruled a hit-and-run but the victim’s family – and investigators who worked on the initial case – have long doubted this version of events.
Police reports revealed that the scene, and some of Smith’s injuries, were inconsistent with being struck by a car.
The Independent’s Rachel Sharp has more:
Alex Murdaugh conviction shines light on death of Buster’s classmate Stephen Smith
Maggie and Paul’s murders led SLED to reopen an investigation into the death of the 19-year-old
WATCH: Paul and Alex Murdaugh together on night of murders
Infamous ‘egg juror’ in Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial asks to be left alone
The juror who earned the infamous nickname of the “egg juror” in Alex Murdaugh’s double murder trial has asked to be left alone.
The woman, identified as juror 785 in South Carolina’s so-called “trial of the century”, said that it is “not her desire” to speak publicly about the case and is requesting that the public and the media refrain from trying to contact her.
“While other jurors have chosen to comment, which is their prerogative, that is not her desire at this time,” her attorney Joe McCulloch said in a statement.
Murdaugh faces charges over botched hitman plot
Alex Murdaugh is still facing charges over a bizarre September 2021 botched hitman plot.
On 4 September 2021 – three months on from the murders and one day after he was ousted from his law firm for stealing funds – Murdaugh was shot on the side of a road in Hampton County.
He survived and called 911, claiming he was ambushed in a drive-by shooting while changing a tire on his vehicle.
He was treated at a hospital for what police called a “superficial gunshot wound to the head,” but his story quickly unravelled.
Mr Murdaugh’s version of events rapidly fell apart and he confessed to asking Curtis Eddie Smith to shoot and kill him in an assisted suicide plot so that his surviving son Buster could get a $12m life insurance windfall.
Mr Smith, 62, is Mr Murdaugh’s alleged drug dealer, distant cousin and former law firm client.
Both men were arrested and charged over the incident and are currently awaiting trial on the charges.
They were both later hit with fresh charges of narcotics and criminal conspiracy over an alleged drug and $2.4m money laundering ring.
Alex Murdaugh’s attorney Dick Harpootlian reveals hate mail
Alex Murdaugh’s defence attorney has claimed that his critics don’t understand the criminal justice system as he said that members of the public who camped outside to get into the infamous murder trial need to “get some help”.
Dick Harpootlian, who is also a Democratic state senator, spoke about the case on the South Carolina Senate floor on Tuesday – four days after his client was sentenced to life in prison for the brutal murders of his wife and adult son.
Mr Harpootlian claimed that he had received hate mail from people calling him a “piece of scum” or wishing him death by “rectal cancer”.
“Not all of them wished rectal cancer on me, but most were fairly critical,” he told his fellow state lawmakers.
Maggie Murdaugh’s nail technician claims she was seeking a divorce
Maggie Murdaugh’s nail technician has spoken out to reveal she was seeking a divorce from Alex before the murders.
The technician told CourtTV when she first heard Maggie had been killed she immediately suspected Alex, because Maggie had told her of plans to get a divorce.
She said that she spoke to investigators about that topic before the trial.
However, she said she believes prosecutors didn’t call her to testify at trial because there was no way to prove what she claims Maggie told her.
BTK killer’s daughter defends Alex Murdaugh’s surviving son Buster
The daughter of the infamous BTK serial killer has called for people to leave Alex Murdaugh’s surviving son Buster alone.
Kerri Rawson told NewsNation that the 26-year-old son of Maggie and Alex Murdaugh is also “a victim” in the brutal murders of his mother and brother Paul and needs to be given space to “process and grieve”.
“He needs to be respected right now. He needs time to process and grieve and when he’s ready to talk, he will,” she said.
“We have to respect that he is a victim. He lost his mother and his brother in a violent and horrific crime and then sat in court for weeks and had to listen to details down to what happened to his brother’s brains.
“And then be on the stand and watch his father go on the stand and now his father has been sentenced to two life sentences.”
