A 44-year-old man has been charged with the murder of 87-year-old Thomas O’Halloran while he was on his mobility scooter in Ealing.

Lee Byer, of Southall, west London, will appear at Willesden Magistrates’ Court after being charged on Friday morning.

Mr O’Halloran travelled around 75 yards on his scooter desperately looking for help after he was stabbed in Greenford at 4pm on Tuesday.

The elderly man, who was known to locals as a popular busker, was given emergency first aid by police officers until London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance arrived, but was declared dead at the scene.

Mr O’Halloran who had been riding a mobility scooter in Greenford when he was stabbed to death on Tuesday (PA Media)

Officers responded to the crime scene on Cayton Road in Greenford after the pensioner flagged down a member of the public for help.

One of his friends said he was coming back from Perivale to play his accordion and make some money for his family before he was stabbed to death.

Forensic officers were sent to the scene in west London following the fatal stabbing (PA Wire)

A neighbour of Mr O’Halloran, Tharaka Gunawardana, told The Independent: “He was such a sweet old man. My kids love him so much. He was always making everyone happy. He used to honk his scooter horn whenever he saw my kids.

“I am really sad about this news.”

Mr O’Halloran was originally from Ennistymon, Co Clare, in the west of Ireland, and he is survived by members of his family including his sister, two brothers, nieces and nephews.

He was nicknamed the “music man” by locals for his passion for busking. He garnered attention on social media after his videos of his busking to raise money for Ukrainians went viral months before his death.

The viral video clips from June showed Mr O’Halloran smiling and playing his accordion on his mobility scooter, with a makeshift blue and yellow collection box strapped to his frame.

Thomas O’Halloran, 87, who had been riding a mobility scooter on Cayton Road, Greenford, in west London, when he was stabbed to death on Tuesday (Metropolitan Police/PA) (PA Wire)

The death of the musician has shocked the community back in Clare, where he was also well known. Local Fine Gael senator Martin Conway said Mr O’Halloran‘s death has left his home community in Ennistymon and north Clare in “deep shock and sadness” as he was a well-known figure and often busked for charity.

Former Labour MP Stephen Pound also offered his condolences over the death of the pensioner, saying he was an ex-constituent whom he knew from the busker’s regular public presence in the area.

“Tom was a real local character. He would be outside Greenford station playing the accordion, occasionally the harmonica,” he told GB News.

“He was a sweet, lovely man... He was well-liked and well-loved, but, above all, he was one of those characters who would cement an area.”