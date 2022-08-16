Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police searching for a missing woman have made a direct plea to the student nurse asking her to come forward, saying she is "not in any trouble at all".

Owami Davies, 24, was last seen on CCTV walking north on London Road, Croydon, away from West Croydon and towards Norbury, at around 12.30pm on 7 July.

The Metropolitan Police said detectives are continuing with searches, appeals and extensive CCTV enquiries in a bid to find her.

Owami Davies was last seen a month ago (Metropolitan Police/PA) (PA Media)

Five people have been arrested in relation to the enquiry but all have since been released on bail.

"I would remind people that even though detectives from Specialist Crime are investigating, this remains a missing person enquiry," detective chief inspector, Nigel Penny, who is leading the case, said.

“We are obviously very concerned for the welfare of Owami and it is possible she is in the local area and in need of help,” he continued. "We have reports of someone of Owami’s description being seen in the Croydon area in the days after she was last seen on CCTV and we sincerely hope to find her safe and well.

“I would also appeal to anyone who may be helping Owami, or Owami if you see this message, please be assured you are not in any trouble at all.

Police believe Ms Davis may still be in the area where she went missing in July (PA Wire)

"We are only concerned for your welfare and want to make sure you are okay. You can contact us, or a charity like Missing People on 116 000 and just speak to let us know that you are okay. Owami, your family love you and are desperate for news, they would be overjoyed to hear you are safe.

“I would urge people to look at the photos of Owami and contact us if they have seen her or remember seeing her in the area. We have already had outstanding support from the local community, partners and businesses and we appreciate everyone who has contacted us or helped publicise the search for Owami.

Ms Davies walking north on London Road, Croydon at about 1230 on Thursday July 7 (PA)

"I know Owami’s family are grateful for all the help the public have given, please continue to help by calling police if you have any information,” DCI Penny added. “Your call could be the vital information that helps us find Owami safe and well.”

Ms Davies, who was nearing the end of her studies, was wearing a dark jacket, red t-shirt, light grey joggers, slider type shoes and carrying a white handbag over her shoulder when she was last seen on the CCTV on 7 July.

She left her family home in Grays, Essex, on Monday, 4 July.

Ms Davies crossing Derby Road, West Croydon (PA Wire)

Anyone with information is being asked to call the incident room on 020 8721 4622 where detectives are waiting to speak to you. Information provided will be handled sensitively and anyone who comes forward to assist officers will be given every support.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers. They are separate from the police, they do not trace calls or monitor IP addresses. To contact them, either call 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org