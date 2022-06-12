Police launch murder probe after missing man found dead in Manchester

Police have launched a murder inquiry after a man who went missing after fleeing hospital was found dead.

David Aubert, 59, was assaulted in the centre of Manchester and taken to hospital on 2 June, before leaving “of his own accord”, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

On 6 June, police said Mr Aubert’s family reported him missing.

He was found dead at a property in Upper Brook Street, Longsight, on Wednesday.

The force is now appealing for anyone with information to contact them.

Mr Aubert’s family said: “Dave was an easy-going, likeable chap who was well known in the local area and often seen riding around on his bicycle.

“He had a caring nature, with not a mean bone in his body, and was well liked by all who knew him.”

His death has had a “devastating effect on all who knew him and has left his three brothers with the heart-breaking task of learning to live without him,” his family added.

The case has been referred to GMP’s Professional Standards Branch, who have reported it to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Detective chief inspector David Meeney said: “Our thoughts are with David’s family who are understandably devastated and desperately wanting some answers which a number of detectives are currently working on answering.

“The investigation is very much ongoing and we’re following up a number of lines of inquiry already including thorough CCTV checks.”