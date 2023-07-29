Murder investigation launched after fatal stabbing in London

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A murder investigation has been launched by the Metropolitan Police after a young man was killed in Edgware in the early hours of Friday morning.

At around 1:05 am on Friday (28 July), police were called to Whitchurch Lane after a report of a man suffering a stab injury.

The 19-year-old man, who has been named by police as Stefan Valentine Balaban, died at the scene despite the efforts of emergency services.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil John, who is leading the investigation, said: “My thoughts are with Stefan’s family as they come to terms with this awful news. We will do everything we can to support them and bring whoever is responsible to justice.”

Det. John appealed to anyone with any information to contact the Met immediately by calling 020 8358 0100.

He also asked for all drivers who were passing through the area and have dash cam footage to come forward.

He said: “A significant amount of work is taking place to identify any suspect.

“I also recognise the impact this devastating incident will have on the wider community and local officers will remain in the area over the coming days to respond to any concerns you may have,” he added.

Those wanting to get in contact with the police can also call 101 quoting CAD 334/28Jul or anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

A post-mortem examination is due to take place today (29 July).