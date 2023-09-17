Woman charged with murder of missing pensioners feared dead

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A woman has been charged with the murders of two missing pensioners in Essex.

Virginia McCullough, 35, of Pump Hill, Great Baddow, near Chelmsford, was arrested on Friday evening and charged with murdering the pair, aged in their 70s.

On Sunday, Essex Police said its investigation was ongoing and “fast progress” was being made but they no longer believe the two people are alive.

The force has set up a cordon around a house and forensic teams have been seen. The exact location of the incident has not been given.

A policeman takes watch outside the house (Essex Police)

Police launched an investigation after receiving reports of concerns for the welfare of two people aged in their 70s on Wednesday and confirmed the woman’s arrest on Sunday.

"A woman has been charged with two counts of murder following an investigation by detectives and staff from our serious crime directorate,” a statement read.

"As a result of the extensive work carried out by a dedicated investigative team, our strong belief based on all the evidence available is that the two people in question are no longer alive.”

"As a result of that work, we have been authorised by the CPS to charge Virginia McCullough, 35, of Pump Hill, Chelmsford, with two counts of murder,” the statement said.

“Although we have received authorisation to charge Virginia McCullough, this complex and in-depth investigation will be continuing at pace throughout the coming weeks and months,” Detective Superintendent Rob Kirby, of the Kent and Essex serious crime directorate, said.

“I would also reiterate that our continued belief is that this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the wider Chelmsford or Essex public.

“Our thoughts today are with the families of everyone involved and I can assure them, all avenues of enquiry will be pursued extensively to piece together the circumstances around this matter.”