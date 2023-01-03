Murder probe launched after human remains found in Essex pond

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police have launched a murder investigation after human remains were found in a pond in Essex.

Officers were called shortly before 2pm on Saturday after a member of the public reported a suspicious object in the water of Oakwood Pond in Harlow. Specialist forensic officers have since confirmed they are human remains.

Essex Police have cordoned off entrances to the green wooded area surrounding Oakwood Pond, Harlow, where the human remains were found on New Years Eve.

Detective Superintendent Rob Kirby told reporters today that they expect the cordon to be in place for several days as they carry out searches of the area, including draining a pond.

A murder investigation has been launched by the Essex and Kent Serious Crime Directorate and early enquiries are ongoing.

Detective Chief Inspector Antony Alcock said: “It’s the really early stages of this investigation and we are working to determine what has happened.

“I understand that this is concerning news for local residents and our officers are likely to remain in the area for the next few days to continue enquiries.

“We ask that the public respect the cordons in place and we will be updating the public as the investigation develops.”