Murder probe launched as man found dead in Essex lane

A murder investigation has been launched after the death of a man in Colchester, Essex.

Emergency services were called to Distillery Lane in the early hours of this morning after reports a man suffered serious injuries.

The man was declared dead at the scene and a murder probe has been launched by the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate. No arrests have been made.

Distillery Lane has been partially shut. Officers and forensic teams are at the scene.

Detective Chief Inspector Antony Alcock from Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate said: “We are working hard to establish what has occurred in the early hours of this morning.

“So far, we have spoken to a number of residents who have been assisting us with our enquiries.

“We encourage anyone in the area, who may have witnessed anything suspicious last night into the early hours of this morning, to contact us.

“We also ask that anyone living in that proximity, who may have any CCTV or dashcam footage, to review it and contact us, to help us piece together what has happened.

“We will remain on scene and there is likely to be a high police presence in the area over the next couple of days.”