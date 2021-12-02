Havering murder probe: Four women and 17-year-old girl arrested over man’s death in street

Police were called to the area after a ‘disturbance’ in the street involving a group of people

Holly Bancroft
Thursday 02 December 2021 12:15
<p>A murder investigation has been launched after a man was found with fatal injuries in Havering. </p>

(PA Archive)

Four women and a 17-year-old girl have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died on a street in Havering.

Police were called to scene at around 8pm on Wednesday after a “disturbance in the street involving a group of people”.

A 37-year-old man was found unresponsive at Louise Gardens, Rainham, and despite the efforts of paramedics died at the scene.

A woman was also found with an injury to her wrist and was taken to hospital.

Four women, aged between 48 and 21, and a 17-year-old girl are now in custody on suspicion of murder.

