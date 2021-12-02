Four women and a 17-year-old girl have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died on a street in Havering.

Police were called to scene at around 8pm on Wednesday after a “disturbance in the street involving a group of people”.

A 37-year-old man was found unresponsive at Louise Gardens, Rainham, and despite the efforts of paramedics died at the scene.

A woman was also found with an injury to her wrist and was taken to hospital.

Four women, aged between 48 and 21, and a 17-year-old girl are now in custody on suspicion of murder.