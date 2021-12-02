Havering murder probe: Four women and 17-year-old girl arrested over man’s death in street
Police were called to the area after a ‘disturbance’ in the street involving a group of people
Four women and a 17-year-old girl have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died on a street in Havering.
Police were called to scene at around 8pm on Wednesday after a “disturbance in the street involving a group of people”.
A 37-year-old man was found unresponsive at Louise Gardens, Rainham, and despite the efforts of paramedics died at the scene.
A woman was also found with an injury to her wrist and was taken to hospital.
Four women, aged between 48 and 21, and a 17-year-old girl are now in custody on suspicion of murder.
