Murder suspect talked down from roof after fatal stabbing

A man is being investigated for murder after police officers were able to talk him down from a roof in the early hours of this morning (15 September).

Metropolitan Police officers were called to a Widmore Road in Bromley, south-east London just after 11pm following reports that a man had been stabbed.

Paramedics and air ambulance arrived but were unsuccessful in their attempts to save the 51-year-old, who had multiple stab wounds and subsequently died at the scene.

Under four hours later at 3.30am, officers returned to a street five minutes away from the fatal stabbing following reports of a man on the roof of a building.

Officers were able to talk the 29-year-old down, deploy a taser and arrest the man on suspicion of murder.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that the suspect and the victim knew each other and no one else was being sought in connection to the incident.

Detective Chief Inspector Chris Wood said: “Our thoughts are with the victim at this very difficult time.

“We are in the early stages of our investigation and my team are working to establish what has happened here.

“Anyone who has information that could be useful to our investigation is asked to make contact with us.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101 giving the reference 7874/14SEP, or, to remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.