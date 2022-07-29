Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman dies ‘falling from height’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A 50-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman died falling from height in London.

Police were called at around 2.20am on Friday to London Road, Wembley where they attended to the 39-year-old woman.

Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance. She died at the scene and her next of kin have been informed.

The death is being treated as unexpected and enquiries are taking palace to establish the circumstances.

A post-mortem examination will begin on Friday at Northwick Park Hospital.

The suspect remains in custody at a north London police station.

Anyone with information that may help the investigation is asked to call 101 with the reference 656/29Jul.