Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman dies ‘falling from height’
The 39-year-old woman’s death is being treated as ‘unexpected,’ police said
A 50-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman died falling from height in London.
Police were called at around 2.20am on Friday to London Road, Wembley where they attended to the 39-year-old woman.
Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance. She died at the scene and her next of kin have been informed.
The death is being treated as unexpected and enquiries are taking palace to establish the circumstances.
A post-mortem examination will begin on Friday at Northwick Park Hospital.
The suspect remains in custody at a north London police station.
Anyone with information that may help the investigation is asked to call 101 with the reference 656/29Jul.
