Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman dies ‘falling from height’

The 39-year-old woman’s death is being treated as ‘unexpected,’ police said

Aisha Rimi
Saturday 30 July 2022 00:57
<p>The suspect remains in custody at a north London police station</p>

The suspect remains in custody at a north London police station

(Google Maps)

A 50-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman died falling from height in London.

Police were called at around 2.20am on Friday to London Road, Wembley where they attended to the 39-year-old woman.

Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance. She died at the scene and her next of kin have been informed.

The death is being treated as unexpected and enquiries are taking palace to establish the circumstances.

A post-mortem examination will begin on Friday at Northwick Park Hospital.

The suspect remains in custody at a north London police station.

Anyone with information that may help the investigation is asked to call 101 with the reference 656/29Jul.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in