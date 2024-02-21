Tributes to ‘good soul’ as teenager knifed to death on street

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tributes have been paid to a teenage boy stabbed to death on the street.

Nathan Bawuah, 17, was knifed repeatedly in the nightlife hotspot of Shoreditch, east London, just before 11pm on Saturday night.

Friends of Nathan came to the scene in Hackney Road, near the junction with Cremer Street, to lay flowers and cards in his memory.

Forensic officers work near to the scene (PA)

One card said: “You were a good soul inside and, so genuine, rest safe. Known you longer than I can remember can’t imagine the world without you in it. Rest in peace brother.”

A student, 22, living nearby told The Standard: “I heard desperate screaming and some male voices shouting. It was horrible. I can’t get the noises out of my head, it was obvious someone had been badly hurt. I only moved in last month - it’s really affected me.”

Nathan was the second teenager to be stabbed to death in London this year. The first was Tyler Donnelly, 19, who was found by joggers in a Feltham park on January 25.

A total of 21 teenagers were killed in the capital last year, up from 14 in 2022.

Another teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, will appear in custody at Stratford Magistrates’ Court charged with murder on Wednesday in relation to Nathan’s death.

He was arrested by detectives on Monday, 19 February.

Tyler Donnelly was the first teenager to be fatally stabbed in London in 2024 (Family Handout/PA Wire)

A Met spokesman said: “Nathan’s family has been informed and continue to receive support from specialist officers. Formal identification awaits.

“A post-mortem examination is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, 21 February at Poplar Mortuary.”

Detective chief inspector Joanna Yorke, from Specialist Crime North, added: “While we have already spoken to a number of people, the incident took place on a busy road and we know there will have been others in the area at the time who are yet to come forward. I would ask those individuals to make contact and tell us what you saw.”

Anyone with information or witnesses are asked to call 101, ref 7553/17Feb. To remain anonymous, please contact the Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.