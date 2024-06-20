For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A woman accused of killing a disabled man after robbing him of his mobility scooter in a Tesco car park has pleaded guilty to his manslaughter.

Neil Shadwick, 63, was found unresponsive by a member of the public in sub-zero temperatures at the Stroud superstore at 6am on 22 January last year.

He was without his mobility scooter, which he used as his mode of transport, and was rushed to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital, where he died later that same day.

Kimberley Ann Hawkins, 41, of no fixed address, appeared via video link at Bristol Crown Court on Thursday, and admitted her involvement in his death.

She had previously admitted charges of aggravated vehicle taking, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm, in relation to the incident, in April 2023.

She appeared via video-link at Bristol Crown Court (PA) ( PA Archive )

Through their investigation, police established Hawkins had driven away from the scene on Mr Shadwick’s mobility scooter, which was found abandoned on Bisley Old Road shortly before 8am on the same day.

Judge Peter Blair KC, the Recorder of Bristol, adjourned the case for sentencing on a date to be fixed.

He told Hawkins: “Ms Hawkins, we need to obtain more information before a decision is made as to what sentences should be passed on you for these offences.

“That will include the probation service wanting to speak with you to prepare a report to advise me about what their assessment of you and your past and potential is.

“It will also enable any other matters to be got by your lawyers to present to me in mitigation.

“The prosecution will need time to submit any statements of family members of Neil Shadwick to express and explain the impact upon them of his death.

“The matter will be listed before me to sentence you. We can’t fix the date yet. It is going to be in August.

“You are going to be remanded in custody in the meantime.”

Detective Inspector Adam Stacey, from Gloucestershire Police, said: “Hawkins’s sickening actions had tragically fatal consequences for a man whom she knew full well to be extremely vulnerable.

“I welcome her guilty plea, which has meant that Mr Shadwick’s family at least have not had to endure a lengthy trial in court.

“Our thoughts remain with his family at this very difficult time.”