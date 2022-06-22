Newham murder: Man charged after builder who came to UK from Afghanistan ‘to be safe’ stabbed to death

Chiara Giordano
Wednesday 22 June 2022 12:12
<p>Moosakhan Naseri, 20, was found stabbed to death at a park in Newham, London, in October 2017 after moving to the UK from Afghanistan ‘to be safe’</p>

(Nasiri Moosakhan/Metropolitan Police)

A man has been charged with the murder of a builder who moved to the UK from Afghanistan “to be safe”.

Moosakhan Naseri, 20, was found with fatal stab wounds at Plashet Park near East Ham station, in Newham, London, on 15 October 2017.

Javid Ahmadzai, 27, was charged with his murder on Tuesday after being extradited from France.

He appeared at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court where he was remanded in custody until he next appears at the Old Bailey in London on Thursday.

Four males were previously arrested and charged with Moosakhan’s murder. However, they were all acquitted after a trial at the Old Bailey in 2018.

Mr Naseri’s cousin previously revealed the young builder fled to the UK from Afghanistan after his family was executed by the Taliban.

Daud Musafer told the Evening Standard the stabbing victim had travelled to London from Kunduz province two years before his death following the slaughter of his mother, brother and father.

