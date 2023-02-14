For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of sending malicious communications over the disappearance of Nicola Bulley.

Lancashire Police said it received reports over the weekend of messages being sent to Wyre Council members.

A 49-year-old man from Manchester and a 20-year-old woman from Oldham have been arrested on suspicion of malicious communications offences.

Nicola Bulley disappeared nearly three weeks ago (PA)

The man has been bailed pending further inquiries until May 12 while the woman remains in custody.

A force spokesman said: “We received reports at the weekend of a number of malicious messages having been sent to Wyre Council members.

“Inquiries led to the arrest of a 49-year-old man from Manchester, on suspicion of malicious communications offences,” the statement continued. “He has since been released on bail, pending further inquiries, until May 12.

“A 20-year-old woman from Oldham has also since been arrested on suspicion of malicious communications offences and she remains in police custody. inquiries are ongoing.”

Appeals for the mother-of-two’s whereabouts are continuing (PA Wire)

Ms Bulley, 45, vanished on January 27 in the village of St Michael’s on Wyre while walking her springer spaniel Willow after she dropped her two daughters, aged six and nine, at school. She has not been seen since.

Police believe the mortgage adviser fell into the River Wyre in a “10-minute window” between 9.10am and 9.20am that day.

In its last update on the search on Friday, the force repeated its theory that Ms Bulley fell into the water, despite the apparent lack of evidence.

“Based on all the work we have done up to now our belief remains that Nicola may have fallen into the river for some reason, but we are continuing to investigate all possible leads, and this involves viewing CCTV, dashcam footage and speaking to people who are providing us with information,” the statement read.

“It remains the case that at the present time there is absolutely nothing in all the extensive enquiries we have made that suggests anything untoward has happened or that there is any third-party involvement in Nicola’s disappearance, but the investigation is ongoing.”

Anyone with information or footage is asked to submit information through the Major Incident Public Portal (MiPP) at Public Portal (mipp.police.uk)