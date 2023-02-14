✕ Close Specialist dive company boss looking for missing Nicola Bulley speaks out

Staff at the caravan park near to where Nicola Bulley vanished have hit out at vigilantes for allegedly harrassing locals and “filming through the windows” of villagers’ homes.

Officers were spotted on Monday at Wyreside Farm Park Caravan Site, which lies along the same riverside path in St Michael’s on Wyre where Ms Bulley was last seen walking her dog on 27 January.

Speaking to The Independent, a staff member explained: “They pop in regularly to say ‘is everything alright’, because we’re having such a bad time in this village with it. Don’t get me wrong, everyone wants to find poor Nicola. It’s tragic, it’s awful.”

But the speculation and “absolutely wicked” abuse on social media doesn’t help the situation, they said.

“Everything on social media. It’s almost laughable, well it’s not laughable, it’s horrible, it’s awful.”

“A friend of mine had someone yesterday filming through the window.”

It comes as former detective chief inspector Simon Harding urged Lancashire Police to change the way it speaks to the public, to “reassure other people and stop people going to that scene and taking things into their own hands.”