Nicola Bulley – latest: Caravan park hits out at vigilantes as police told to ‘change message’
Officers spotted at the Wyreside Farm Park Caravan Site as search for the missing woman continues
Specialist dive company boss looking for missing Nicola Bulley speaks out
Staff at the caravan park near to where Nicola Bulley vanished have hit out at vigilantes for allegedly harrassing locals and “filming through the windows” of villagers’ homes.
Officers were spotted on Monday at Wyreside Farm Park Caravan Site, which lies along the same riverside path in St Michael’s on Wyre where Ms Bulley was last seen walking her dog on 27 January.
Speaking to The Independent, a staff member explained: “They pop in regularly to say ‘is everything alright’, because we’re having such a bad time in this village with it. Don’t get me wrong, everyone wants to find poor Nicola. It’s tragic, it’s awful.”
But the speculation and “absolutely wicked” abuse on social media doesn’t help the situation, they said.
“Everything on social media. It’s almost laughable, well it’s not laughable, it’s horrible, it’s awful.”
“A friend of mine had someone yesterday filming through the window.”
It comes as former detective chief inspector Simon Harding urged Lancashire Police to change the way it speaks to the public, to “reassure other people and stop people going to that scene and taking things into their own hands.”
Any trace of Nicola Bulley will now be gone from disappearance site, says ex-cop
Any trace of Nicola Bulley on the stretch of river where she was last seen will now be gone, a former Lancashire police officer has said.
Riverbanks and fields like the one in St Michael’s on Wyre where the missing mother-of-two walked her dog are “not very forensically friendly”, the retired officer told The Telegraph.
In anonymous remarks, he explained that there would be fingerprints and bootprints from lots of people in the area, especially now that two weeks have passed since she vanished on 27 January.
Liam James reports:
Messages of hope adorn bridge
Yellow ribbons and heart-shaped paper notes emblazoned with messages of hope and goodwill adorn the footbridge in the village of St Michael's on Wyre.
The baffling 10-minute window shrouding Nicola Bulley’s disappearance in mystery
The disappearance Nicola Bulley continues to puzzle the police and public as over two weeks have passed since the mother-of-two went missing in Lancashire.
The 45-year-old mortgage broker was logged into a Teams work call on her phone on 27 January as she walked her dog, but what happened next in the quiet village of St Michael’s on Wyre remains a mystery.
Specifically, Lancashire Police have a 10-minute window in which they cannot account for Ms Bulley’s movements.
Maryam Zakir-Hussain reports:
Timeline of Nicola Bulley’s last known movements
8.43am – Nicola walked along the path by the River Wyre, having dropped her children off at school
8:50am (approximately) - A dog-walker – somebody who knows Nicola – saw her walking around the lower field with her dog. Their two dogs interacted briefly before the witness left the field via the river path
8.53am – She sent an email to her boss
9.01am – She logged into a Teams call
9.10am (approximately) – A witness – somebody who knows Nicola – saw her on the upper field walking Willow. Work is ongoing to establish exactly what time this was.
9.30am – The Teams call ended but Nicola stayed logged on
9.35am (approximately) – Nicola’s mobile phone and Willow were found at a bench by the river by another dog-walker.
Nicola Bulley described as ‘most beautiful person, inside and out’ by concerned friends
A next-door neighbour of Nicola Bulley described her friend as “without doubt the most beautiful person, inside and out who would do anything for anyone”.
Charlotte Drake, whose children regularly play with Ms Bulley’s, told the Metro: “We joke she is the sort of mum we all want to be – loving, friendly and just a wonderful human being. Like Paul, we have to remain strong and have hope that we will get Nicola home.
“As neighbours and friends, we’ve all said from 11am on Day 1 when the police showed up… ‘She’s not in that river’.
“My gut feeling remains the same. I honestly believe Nikki is not in the water.”
Ms Drake also dismissed speculation that Ms Bulley’s car keys were left in the ignition, saying the missing mother had them with her – something Mr Ansell wanted the public to know.
Watch: Handwritten messages left for missing Nicola Bulley close to where she disappeared
Opinion: Nicola Bulley – the missing woman who captured the imagination of a nation
So what’s the appeal? Why do we so desperately want to know the details of why and how bad things happen to other people? Perhaps it’s a basic human urge, writes Emma Christie.
Nicola Bulley was ‘shoved really hard’ if she fell in river, forensic expert claims
If Nicola Bulley had fallen into the river she would have been “shoved really hard”, a forensic expert has suggested.
Peter Faulding, whose Specialist Internationalist Group firm searched a stretch of the river where Ms Bulley was last seen, has launched his own “low key” inquiry into Ms Bulley’s disappearance.
“If Nicola slipped down the bank she would end up with water to the top of her legs, if she went out into the middle it’s about 3.5m/4m deep,” Mr Faulding told TalkTV.
“But the bench is quite a way back, so to actually get into the river you would have to be pushed very hard, or knocked out and shoved in the river.
“I mean the dog was dry here, so I don’t believe that she’s just slipped down the bank.”
