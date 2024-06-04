For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Two people have been arrested after Nigel Farage had a milkshake thrown over him as he launched his general election campaign in Clacton.

The new Reform UK leader had the drink hurled over him as he left the Moon and Starfish Wetherspoon pub on Tuesday afternoon.

Essex Police were alerted to the incident on Marine Parade East at around 2.10pm.

Officers arrested a 25-year-old woman, from Clacton, on suspicion of assault at the scene.

While officers were responding to the incident and making the initial arrest, another person, a man, was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker, said the force.

Both remain in police custody for questioning.

Mr Farage had kicked off his general election campaign in the seaside town earlier in the day, as he promised to be a “bloody nuisance” in Westminster.

He set out his goal for Reform UK to effectively take over the Conservative Party – and potentially put him in No 10 in the future. On Tuesday, he told ITV’s Good Morning Britain his goal was to take over the Conservative Party rather than join it.

Shouts from the crowd included “get ‘em Nige” and “we love you Nigel”. He told those gathered: “Send me to Parliament to be a bloody nuisance.”

But Mr Farage did not have to go to Westminster to stir up chaos, as his supporters clashed with protestors over a sign that said: “Farage not welcome in Clacton”.

Reform UK have zeroed in on high immigration and Brexit as key issues on which to challenge the Conservative Party.

Speaking earlier at the rally, Mr Farage said: “We made an offer to the British people, we could get back our independence and control of our borders. But what has happened? The Conservatives have betrayed that trust. They’ve opened up the borders to mass immigration like we’ve never seen before. And they deserve to pay a price for that, a big price for that.”