Woman who threw milkshake over ‘humiliated’ Nigel Farage sentenced

A woman who admitted to assault by beating after throwing milkshake over “humiliated” Nigel Farage during his election campaign has been spared an immediate jail term.

Victoria Thomas Bowen, 25, hurled a banana-flavoured McDonald’s milkshake at the Reform UK leader outside a pub in Clacton-on-Sea ahead of the general election.

Mr Farage, who is now MP for Clacton, was covered in the drink after the cup was thrown at him as he left the Moon and Starfish Wetherspoon pub in the Essex seaside town on 4 June.

open image in gallery Victoria Thomas Bowen arriving at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London for sentencing on Monday ( Jonathan Brady/PA Wire )

Thomas Bowen, who is an OnlyFans model, admitted the offence at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in October.

She also pleaded guilty to causing £17.50 of damage to a jacket belonging to Mr Farage’s security officer, James Woolfenden.

The 25-year-old, of St Osyth Road in the seaside town, was sentenced to 13 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months, by deputy senior district judge Tan Ikram at the same court on Monday.

He also said she will have to complete 12 rehabilitation activity requirement days, 120 hours of unpaid work and to pay Mr Farage £150 compensation, £17.50 compensation for the criminal damage, £154 victim surcharge and £450 in costs.

open image in gallery Nigel Farage was covered in the drink and hit by the cup after it was thrown as he left the Moon and Starfish Wetherspoon pub in the Essex seaside town on 4 June ( AFP via Getty Images )

Mr Farage, in a victim impact statement read out by the prosecution, said after the incident he “felt humiliated” with it “broadcast on national and international media”.

He added he was “deeply thoughtful for some time afterwards that next time it may not be a milkshake” and said the incident is part of “a growing security concern”.

In a witness statement read out in court in October, the politician said he was not injured but “this incident caused me concern as I have only been going about my job” and that he tries to “have as much public engagement as possible”.

He added: “I’m saddened that this has happened at a public campaign.”

open image in gallery Mr Farage had been addressing supporters at a rally during the general election campaign and was left with the yellow liquid splattered across his dark blue suit ( PA Wire )

Mr Farage had been addressing supporters at a rally during the general election campaign and was left with the yellow liquid splattered across his dark blue suit.

Thomas Bowen – who has more than 44,000 followers on Twitter/X, and lists “content creator” as her profession on her account – was arrested shortly after the incident.

She told police in interview that she saw a post online advertising Mr Farage’s attendance that day and that she “does not agree with his political views”, the court heard.

open image in gallery Victoria Thomas Bowen leaving Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London in October, after pleading guilty to assault by beating and criminal damage ( Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire )

She said she was outside the pub when she saw him leaving and decided to act because she “had the opportunity”, but that she did not intend for the cup to hit Mr Farage.

Thomas Bowen had originally denied the charges and was due to go on trial at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in October but changed her pleas to guilty before proceedings began.

