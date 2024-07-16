Woman denies assault charge in court after milkshake thrown over Nigel Farage

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

A woman has appeared in court after a milkshake was thrown over Reform UK leader Nigel Farage during his campaign to become an MP.

Victoria Thomas Bowen, 25, is accused of assault by beating and criminal damage after Mr Farage appeared to be doused in the banana drink on the general election campaign trail last month.

Bowen, of St Osyth Road in Clacton, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday where she entered not guilty pleas to both charges.

The 60-year-old politician, who went on to win his seat as an MP for Clacton, was seen with the yellow drink splattered on his blue suit as he boarded his campaign bus in the Essex town on 4 June.

Victoria Thomas Bowen, 25, pleaded not guilty to both charges at Westminster Magistrates’ Court Lucy North/PA) ( PA Wire )

The alleged incident happened as he left the Moon and Starfish Wetherspoons pub, having earlier addressed supporters at a rally in the town after announcing he would stand for election in the constituency.

Prosecutors say £30 of criminal damage was caused to a jacket belonging to James Woolfenden.

Caroline Liggins, partner at Hodge Jones & Allen, the law firm representing Bowen, said: “My client strongly protests her innocence and looks forward to fighting these unjust charges in court.”

Bowen was released on unconditional bail to appear before the same court for trial on 21 October.

Reform leader Nigel Farage in Clacton, Essex ( James Manning/PA Wire )

Last month, 28-year-old Josh Greally admitted throwing a coffee cup and another item at Mr Farage as he campaigned on his battle bus in Barnsley, South Yorkshire, on 11 June.

Greally, of Damsbrook Drive, Clowne, Derbyshire, appeared before a district judge at Barnsley Magistrates’ Court, where he pleaded guilty to a public order offence. He will be sentenced on 28 August at the same court.

The court hearing comes after Mr Farage previously had a milkshake thrown at him in a separate incident five years ago.

He was on a campaign walkabout in Newcastle in 2019 when he had a £5.25 Five Guys banana and salted caramel milkshake thrown at him.