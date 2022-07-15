Jump to content
Woman jailed for life after admitting to murdering two-year-old son in North Yorkshire

Lamiat Sabin
Friday 15 July 2022 12:38
<p>Daniel Hodgson Green</p>

Daniel Hodgson Green

(PA)

A woman has been jailed for life after admitting to murdering her two-year-old son.

Carol Hodgson, a 39-year-old from Guisborough in North Yorkshire, had pleaded guilty to killing Daniel Hodgson Green in February.

In June, she pleaded guilty to the murder charge at Teesside crown court.

Now a judge has sentenced her to life imprisonment with a minimum of 18 years and four months.

Carol Hodgson had pleaded guilty to murdering her son

(Cleveland Police/PA)

More follows

