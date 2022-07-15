Woman jailed for life after admitting to murdering two-year-old son in North Yorkshire
A woman has been jailed for life after admitting to murdering her two-year-old son.
Carol Hodgson, a 39-year-old from Guisborough in North Yorkshire, had pleaded guilty to killing Daniel Hodgson Green in February.
In June, she pleaded guilty to the murder charge at Teesside crown court.
Now a judge has sentenced her to life imprisonment with a minimum of 18 years and four months.
More follows
