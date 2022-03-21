Man found buried in back garden during murder inquiry identified in court

Fiona Beal appeared in front of two magistrates in Northampton on Monday.

Matthew Cooper
Monday 21 March 2022 10:48
The body is removed from the property in Moore Street, Kingsley, Northampton following its discovery in the rear garden. The remains are expected be taken to Leicester where they will be forensically examined by a Home Office pathologist but are believed to be that of a missing 42-year-old male. The investigation was mounted following the arrest of Fiona Beal, 48, at a hotel in Cumbria early on Wednesday morning. She has now been charged with murder. Picture date: Sunday March 20, 2022.
(PA Wire)

A man whose body was found buried in the back garden of a Northampton house during a murder inquiry has been identified in court as Nicholas Billingham.

Fiona Beal, 48, appeared in front of two magistrates on Monday accused of killing Mr Billingham between October 30 and November 10 last year.

The defendant spoke only to confirm her age and to give her address as a house on Moore Street in Kingsley where the body was found.

Forensic officers entry the property with a police dog in Moore Street on Sunday (Jacob King/PA)
(PA Wire)

Beal was arrested at a hotel in Cumbria shortly after midnight on Wednesday – the same day Northamptonshire Police began conducting an extensive search of her home.

Forensic officers and specialist search teams, including a cadaver dog, were deployed to the address before the discovery was made on Saturday.

Police said the remains were expected be taken to Leicester to be forensically examined by a Home Office pathologist.

The force described the remains as someone they believed to be a 42-year-old missing man.

The body was removed from the property in Moore Street (Jacob King/PA)
(PA Wire)

Beal was accompanied by a lone female dock officer during a hearing at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, which lasted just two minutes.

The defendant was told she was not entitled to apply for bail at the magistrates’ court and was ordered to appear at the town’s crown court on Tuesday.

Beal, who was wearing a grey round-necked sweatshirt, was remanded into custody.

