The family of a “beautiful, irreplaceable” 19-year-old found dead in student accommodation in London have paid tribute to the teenager.

Sabita Thanwani was named by the Met Police on Sunday morning after her body was found in Clerkenwell on Saturday.

In a statement issued through the force on Monday her family said: “Sabita Thanwani was our daughter. Our angel. Her life, that we hoped would be long, was cut tragically short.

“She was ripped away from those who loved her so very dearly; her mum, dad, brother, grandparents, extended family and friends.

“Sabita was the most caring and loving person we have ever known. She inspired us every day of her precious 19 years of life. Her mission was to help everyone. She was studying psychology at City University to make this happen.

“Her whole life was ahead of her, a life where her radiant smile and incredible heart could only spread warmth and kindness.

“In her short life, she helped so many. Sabita was pure and did not see bad in anyone, because there was no badness in her own awesome heart. We will never ever stop loving or missing our beautiful, irreplaceable Sabita. The girl that was an angel upon the earth is now an angel in heaven.

“We can only pray that lessons will be learnt and that somehow, there will come a day when girls and women are safe.”

Her body was found at Arbour House student accommodation in Sebastian Street, Clerkenwell (PA) (PA Wire)

Officers were called at around 5.10am to a report of a woman “seriously injured” at the student block over the weekend.

Despite emergency workers’ best efforts, Ms Thanwani was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man was arrested on suspicion of murder and assault on Sunday.

Detective Chief Inspector Linda Bradley, who leads the investigation, said: “Sabita’s family have been updated with this development and continue to be supported by specially trained officers. Our deepest condolences are with them. I would ask everyone to respect their privacy at this indescribably devastating time.”

Fellow students living in the block shared their fears over the teenager’s death after Ms Thanwani’s body was found, and raised concerns about security in the building.

Unite Students, which runs the block, said: “Our priority at this time is the safety and wellbeing of students at Arbour House”, adding that it was working with the Met and City, University of London.

A spokesperson for the university said: “We will do everything we can to support our students and staff and we will continue to fully support the police with their investigation.”