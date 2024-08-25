Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

A man in his 20s was stabbed and 38 people arrested at Notting Hill Carnival on Sunday, the Met Police has said.

The police force said it was now using greater search powers in the carnival area in a bid to prevent further violence.

The stabbing victim’s injuries were not thought to be life-threatening, said the Met, which added that four knives had been recovered at the west London event.

Sunday is billed as Children’s Day with family-friendly activities and a parade, while Monday is the climax of the weekend event when an adults’ parade takes place.

There were eight stabbings and 275 arrests at the 2023 event.

A police spokesman said: “While the majority at today’s event have come to enjoy themselves, a number of people regrettably have not.

The Met Police said there were 38 arrests at Notting Hill Carnival on Sunday ( Getty Images )

“In light of the seizures of knives and the stabbing, a section 60 has been authorised for the carnival area from 6.05pm to 2am.

“A section 60 gives officers greater search powers to prevent further violence.”

The carnival is Europe’s biggest street party and is billed by organisers as “the greatest community-led event on the planet” .

Around a million people are expected to attend over the bank holiday weekend, with about 7,000 officers on duty across the celebrations.

The police said the order also gives officers the power to demand the removal of face coverings being used to conceal a person’s identity and anyone refusing can be arrested.

The carnival is Europe’s biggest street party and is billed by organisers as ‘the greatest community-led event on the plane' ( Jeff Moore/PA Wire )

Rick Prior, chair of the Metropolitan Police Federation, said many “hard-working” officers will be giving up their bank holiday to keep revellers safe.

“We wish our hard-working colleagues a safe and secure policing operation at the Notting Hill Carnival,” he said.

“Many are missing valuable time to rest and be at home with loved ones to work across the bank holiday weekend at this demanding event.”

Earlier on Sunday, the streets of west London came alive with colour, costumes, dancing and music and thousands of revellers enjoyed the celebrations.

The annual celebration of Caribbean heritage, arts and culture has been running for more than 50 years.