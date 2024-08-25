Crowds gathered at Notting Hill Carnival for the colourful Children’s Day Parade in spectacular scenes on Sunday (25 August).

One million revellers descended on the capital this weekend for the annual event celebrations.

The carnival is the biggest of its kind in Europe and is billed by organisers as “the greatest community-led event on the planet”.

Taking place every August bank holiday weekend, the event is one of the longest-running street parties in the UK and celebrates Caribbean culture in a weekend of costumes, dancing and music.