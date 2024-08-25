Independent TV
Showing now | Lifestyle
00:50
Crowds gather at Notting Hill Carnival for Children’s Day Parade in spectacular scenes
Crowds gathered at Notting Hill Carnival for the colourful Children’s Day Parade in spectacular scenes on Sunday (25 August).
One million revellers descended on the capital this weekend for the annual event celebrations.
The carnival is the biggest of its kind in Europe and is billed by organisers as “the greatest community-led event on the planet”.
Taking place every August bank holiday weekend, the event is one of the longest-running street parties in the UK and celebrates Caribbean culture in a weekend of costumes, dancing and music.
Up next
07:27
How to travel sustainably around Europe by train
07:01
Olympic climbers Erin McNeice and Shauna Coxsey share tips on strength
04:30
Go to where the wild things are with a safari holiday
06:12
Team GB’s table tennis Olympians on how to get quicker
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
07:25
What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
14:23
Viggo Mortensen on the role that got away
06:04
Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt pick their go-to karaoke songs
11:51
Actor Kevin Durand on how he found his inner ape
13:19
Go to Bat with Melanie Lynskey: My film that deserves more love
05:49
Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session
05:45
Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session
04:13
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session
03:58
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session
07:27
How to travel sustainably around Europe by train
05:53
The splendour along Lake Geneva as Montreux Jazz Festival plays
04:30
Go to where the wild things are with a safari holiday
07:16
Exploring the wilds of the Atlantic Islands
01:44
Watch: 102-year-old war veteran becomes Britain’s oldest parachutist
01:05
Moment £40m of cocaine seized from Caribbean Sea by Royal Navy warship
01:58
Labour minister’s message to pensioners after winter fuel payment cut
01:15
Video: Missiles rocket across sky in Israel after Hezbollah retaliates
01:43
Max Verstappen hits out at Red Bull car at Dutch Grand Prix’
00:42
US Open: Carlos Alcaraz gives injury update after training setback
01:59
Olympian Lynn Williams reveals how she broke gold medal partying
00:18
Jarrod Bowen gives update on ball boy hit by advertising board
00:49
Surfers ride powerful 13ft waves amid weather warning
00:33
Floodwaters rage across Yelville as residents evacuated from homes
01:00
Greece shuts down Acropolis as temperatures hit almost 40 degrees
00:31
Eerie tornado sirens ring through downtown Chicago
01:14
First-look at One For The Road trailer as Top Gear trio reunite
00:37
Leeds Festival fans battle Storm Lillian to watch Blink 182 perform
01:21
Zoe Kravitz shares how Taylor Swift celebrated Eras tour success
01:38
Rob Brydon admits he cried at Gavin and Stacey final script
01:36
Saudi Cup: ‘A true display of horsemanship’, says Prince Bandar
00:42
Princess Nourah praises young fashion designers on show at Saudi Cup
01:26
Andrew Strauss says Saudi is an eye opener
00:32