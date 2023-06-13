Dramatic moment man arrested after Nottingham attacks that killed three people

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

This is the moment a man was arrested after attacks in Nottingham that left three people dead and three more in hospital.

Eyewitness footage shows police officers pinning a man to the ground next to a white van with a number of smashes in the windshield.

It comes after two people were found dead in Ilkeston Road in Nottingham city centre just after 4am on Tuesday, with a third discovered in Magdala Road.

A white van with a shattered windscreen, inside a cordon on Bentinck Road in Nottingham (AFP/Images)

Three other people are in hospital after a van tried to run them over in Milton Street, in what police believe was a connected incident. One man is in hospital in a critical condition while two others are believed to have suffered minor injuries.

Police have arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of murder and he remains in custody.

Kane Brady, a student at the University of Nottingham, told GB News he saw a man arrested outside his house.

Mr Brady said: “We woke up to shouts of ‘Armed police’ and what sounded like some very loud noises.

“I looked out the bedroom window and saw Tasers. I saw a man being dragged out (of the van) and pinned to the floor.”

Damage could be seen to the bonnet and windscreen of the van which was left at the scene.

Police forensics officers on Magdala road, Nottingham, as a 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after three people were killed in Nottingham city centre (PA)

A female witness told Channel 4 News she saw a van hitting two people at around 5.30am near the Theatre Royal.

She said the white van drove up to “the corner of the street and went into two people”.

“The lady ended up on the kerb, and then he backed up the white van and he went... speeded up Parliament Street with the police cars following him,” the witness added.

The man who was hit suffered a head injury but got to his feet, while the woman was sitting on the kerb, she told the broadcaster.

Nottinghamshire Chief Constable Kate Meynell said: “This is a horrific and tragic incident which has claimed the lives of three people.

“We believe these three incidents are all linked and we have a man in custody.

“This investigation is at its early stages and a team of detectives is working to establish exactly what has happened.

“We ask the public to be patient while inquiries continue. At this time, a number of roads in the city will remain closed as this investigation progresses.”