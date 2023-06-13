Dramatic moment man arrested after Nottingham attacks that killed three people
Witness said white van drove up to ‘the corner of the street and went into two people’ in Nottingham city centre
This is the moment a man was arrested after attacks in Nottingham that left three people dead and three more in hospital.
Eyewitness footage shows police officers pinning a man to the ground next to a white van with a number of smashes in the windshield.
It comes after two people were found dead in Ilkeston Road in Nottingham city centre just after 4am on Tuesday, with a third discovered in Magdala Road.
Three other people are in hospital after a van tried to run them over in Milton Street, in what police believe was a connected incident. One man is in hospital in a critical condition while two others are believed to have suffered minor injuries.
Police have arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of murder and he remains in custody.
Kane Brady, a student at the University of Nottingham, told GB News he saw a man arrested outside his house.
Mr Brady said: “We woke up to shouts of ‘Armed police’ and what sounded like some very loud noises.
“I looked out the bedroom window and saw Tasers. I saw a man being dragged out (of the van) and pinned to the floor.”
Damage could be seen to the bonnet and windscreen of the van which was left at the scene.
A female witness told Channel 4 News she saw a van hitting two people at around 5.30am near the Theatre Royal.
She said the white van drove up to “the corner of the street and went into two people”.
“The lady ended up on the kerb, and then he backed up the white van and he went... speeded up Parliament Street with the police cars following him,” the witness added.
The man who was hit suffered a head injury but got to his feet, while the woman was sitting on the kerb, she told the broadcaster.
Nottinghamshire Chief Constable Kate Meynell said: “This is a horrific and tragic incident which has claimed the lives of three people.
“We believe these three incidents are all linked and we have a man in custody.
“This investigation is at its early stages and a team of detectives is working to establish exactly what has happened.
“We ask the public to be patient while inquiries continue. At this time, a number of roads in the city will remain closed as this investigation progresses.”