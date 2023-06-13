For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Residents living in Nottingham city centre have described waking up to a “blood-curdling scream” following a string of attacks which left three people dead this morning.

Within hours, Nottinghamshire Police announced a major incident after three people were killed on the streets around the city centre.

Two people were found stabbed on the street in Ilkeston Road just after 4am on Tuesday and a third man was found dead in Magdala Road, Nottinghamshire Police said.

Three people have been killed in Nottingham as police declared a major incident this morning (PA)

Another three people are in hospital after someone tried to run them over in a van in Milton Street, in what police believe is a connected incident.

A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

A witness told the BBC he saw a young man and young woman being stabbed on Ilkeston Road, close to the junction with Bright Street.

The man, who did not give his name, said he heard “awful, blood-curdling screams” and looked out his window to see a “black guy dressed all in black with a hood and rucksack grappling with some people”.

A string of public figures including Prime Minister Rishi Sunak have expressed shock at the attacks in Nottingham that left three people dead and another three in hospital (PA Wire)

He told the broadcaster: “She was screaming: ‘Help!’ I just wish I’d shouted something out of the window to unnerve the assailant.

“I saw him stab the lad first and then the woman. It was repeated stabbing - four or five times. The lad collapsed in the middle of the road.

“The girl stumbled towards a house and didn’t move. The next minute she had disappeared down the side of a house, and that’s where they found her.

“I’d say it all happened within five or six minutes. The attacker then just walked off up Ilkeston Road towards town, as calm as anything.”

A police officer stands on duty by a white van with a shattered windscreen, inside a cordon on Bentinck Road in Nottingham (AFP/Images)

The man said he called the police who arrived within five minutes, before paramedics tried to revive the pair for 40 minutes.

Police cordoned off around 400 yards of the scene at Ilkeston Road with tape, and what appeared to be medical kit was scattered across the road.

Two forensic officers arrived and appeared to dedicate the majority of their time at a bathroom and plumbing business called Willbond.

The forensic officers eventually left the scene on foot with a black crate and large plastic bag.

Here is a map which shows the timeline of how the events unfolded this morning:

Chief Constable Kate Meynell said: “This is an horrific and tragic incident which has claimed the lives of three people.

“We believe these three incidents are all linked and we have a man in custody.

“This investigation is at its early stages and a team of detectives is working to establish exactly what has happened.

“We ask the public to be patient while inquiries continue. At this time, a number of roads in the city will remain closed as this investigation progresses.”

The following roads are closed while Nottinghamshire Police carry out investigations: