Nottingham incident – latest: Suspect stole van from victim and drove it at people in city centre, say police
Three people were found dead on streets around the city centre in the early hours of the morning
Police prepare to raid Nottingham property following 'major incident'
The suspect in the Nottingham attacks is believed to have killed a man in his 50s and stole his van, before using it to drive at people in the city centre, police said.
A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder after two 19-year-olds were first found stabbed to death in a student area of Nottingham at about 4am, and another man, aged 50, was found dead with knife wounds on Magdala Road.
Three other people are in hospital after a van later tried to run them over in Milton Street.
One of the victims has been named widely as Barnaby Webber, a 19-year-old student at the University of Nottingham, originally from Taunton.
Nottinghamshire Police chief constable Kate Meynell said: “A man in his 50s was also found dead from knife injuries in Magdala Road by a member of the public.
“At the moment, we believe that the suspect has stolen this man’s vehicle and driven it to Milton Street, where he is then driven at members of the public.”
Officers said they were keeping an open mind over the motive for the attacks, the victims of which include two Nottingham University students.
Nottinghamshire Police chief constable Kate Meynell, speaking outside a police station in the city, said: “Police were called to Ilkeston Road just after 4am after a member of the public reported that two people aged 19 had been stabbed and were unresponsive.
“We had a further call to another incident in Milton Street, where the driver of a stolen van had attempted to run over three people. As a result, one man is in hospital in a critical condition while two others are believed to have suffered minor injuries.
“The van was then stopped on Maple Street, where a man was tasered and detained by police officers on suspicion of murder. A man in his 50s was also found dead from knife injuries in Magdala Road by a member of the public.
“At the moment, we believe that the suspect has stolen this man’s vehicle and driven it to Milton Street, where he is then driven at members of the public.
“We are still in the early stages of the investigation. I need to determine exactly what the motives were behind this attack.”
Andy Murray left shaken by ‘heartbreaking’ Nottingham incident
Andy Murray said he did not know whether play would go ahead at the Rothesay Nottingham Open after the “heartbreaking” incident in the city centre overnight.
Murray, who ate out in Nottingham city centre not far from where the attacks happened, said the incident was “way more important than tennis”.
He said: “It was obviously shocking when I woke up this morning and when I was going down to breakfast a few messages on our team chat came up,” he said.
“We are staying in the city centre and had been out for dinner last night and walking around those areas. You never expect something like that to happen, it was really shocking.
“I didn’t know if it was going to affect anything here or not because the streets were closed this morning. Really shocking and obviously heartbreaking for the victims and the people involved so hopefully everyone is safe now.
“It is a bit unsettling, it seems like everything is under control now but it was shocking news to wake up to.”
Universities UK ‘shocked and appalled’ by Nottingham deaths
Universities UK, which represents 140 institutions across the country, says it is “shocked and appalled” by the deaths of three people in Nottingham after a knife and van attack.
The body said support teams will be available for students at all universities, after the University of Nottingham confirmed two of its students died in the attack.
“The thoughts of the university community are with those impacted,” Universities UK said in a statement.
“We understand this is an upsetting time for all students, and remind them that every university will have student support teams standing by to speak to anyone who feels affected by the news.”
Second student victim identified as Grace Kumar - reports
The second student who died in the horrific knife and van attack in Nottingham has been identified as Grace Kumar, who was a hockey player, according to Nottinghamshire Live.
The first 19-year-old student has been confirmed as Barnaby Webber, who was walking home at 4am in the morning when they were killed.
Grace played hockey for the university’s first team and also played for England Under 18s.
The two were first-year students and lived in the same halls of residence, according to a friend and were stabbed just minutes away from their halls in Lenton.
“He was a friend of mine. He was just walking home from a club like we all do. They just got unlucky,” a friend of the victim told the Mirror.
“They were just five minutes from home and both got stabbed by some random guy.”
Another man, in his 50s, was killed in the attack.
University of Nottingham cancels graduation ball after student deaths in stabbing attack
A graduation ball was scheduled at the University of Nottingham for Tuesday evening before two of the three victims were found to be university students.
It was cancelled and a vigil was organised at St Peter’s Church in the city centre to mourn the deaths of two 19-year-olds.
Several students joined the vigil, lighting candles and laying flowers beneath the altar.
“All of us at Nottingham are deeply shocked and saddened by the deaths of two of our students,” vice chancellor Shearer West said in a statement.
“I know our entire university community will join me in offering our deepest condolences to their family and close friends, as well as the other victims of the incident. Our thoughts are very much with them all at this incredibly difficult time.
“The university is supporting the students’ family and friends, as well as staff and students. Our security team is working closely with Nottinghamshire Police and the authorities to support the ongoing investigation into the incident.”
Watch dramatic moment man arrested after Nottingham attacks that killed three people
This is the moment a man was arrested after attacks in Nottingham that left three people dead and three more in hospital.
Eyewitness footage shows police officers pinning a man to the ground next to a white van with a number of smashes in the windshield.
It comes after two people were found dead in Ilkeston Road in Nottingham city centre just after 4am on Tuesday, with a third discovered in Magdala Road.
Martha McHardy reports:
Dramatic moment man arrested after Nottingham attacks that killed three people
Witness said white van drove up to ‘the corner of the street and went into two people’ in Nottingham city centre
Watch: Nottingham attacker stole van from victim before driving it into people, police say
Watch: Suella Braverman 'shocked and saddened' after Nottingham incident
ICYMI: Three fatally knifed before attacker ‘stole victim’s van’ to drive at others
Two 19-year-old students and a man in his 50s were stabbed to death before the attacker allegedly stole the older victim’s van and attempted to run over three people in Nottingham, a police chief has said.
Nottinghamshire Police said a 31-year-old man was tasered and arrested on suspicion of murder following the deadly rampage and remains in custody.
On Tuesday afternoon, the University of Nottingham said two of its students had been killed in the attacks – with one confirmed to be Barnaby Webber.
Read the full story:
A 31-year-old man was tasered and arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.
Timeline of Nottingham attacks - part 2
Three people - two 19-year-old students and a man in his 50s - were killed in the Nottingham attacks.
A 31-year-old man remains in police custody after being arrested on suspicion of murder.
Here is how the incident unfolded in the second half of the day:
9.37am
The force confirmed three people died in the attack, with a 31-year-old man held on suspicion of murder.
Chief Constable Kate Meynell said: “This is an horrific and tragic incident which has claimed the lives of three people.
“We believe these three incidents are all linked and we have a man in custody.
“This investigation is at its early stages and a team of detectives is working to establish exactly what has happened.”
1pm
Armed police could be seen standing outside a property in Ilkeston Road.
2.30pm
Nottinghamshire Police said they were keeping an “open mind” over the attack’s motive while working alongside their counter-terror colleagues to “establish the facts”.
5pm
A vigil at Nottingham’s St Peter’s Church, in the city centre, was held.
It was attended by hundreds of people, mainly of university age.
The Bishop of Southwell and Nottingham, the Rt Revd Paul Williams, said the impromptu service was an opportunity to “pray for those whose lives have so cruelly taken away”.
Just before 6pm
Police confirmed two 19-year-olds and man in his 50s were killed in the attacks.
The force also said the families of the victims had been informed.