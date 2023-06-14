✕ Close Police prepare to raid Nottingham property following 'major incident'

The suspect in the Nottingham attacks is believed to have killed a man in his 50s and stole his van, before using it to drive at people in the city centre, police said.

A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder after two 19-year-olds were first found stabbed to death in a student area of Nottingham at about 4am, and another man, aged 50, was found dead with knife wounds on Magdala Road.

Three other people are in hospital after a van later tried to run them over in Milton Street.

One of the victims has been named widely as Barnaby Webber, a 19-year-old student at the University of Nottingham, originally from Taunton.

Nottinghamshire Police chief constable Kate Meynell said: “A man in his 50s was also found dead from knife injuries in Magdala Road by a member of the public.

“At the moment, we believe that the suspect has stolen this man’s vehicle and driven it to Milton Street, where he is then driven at members of the public.”

Officers said they were keeping an open mind over the motive for the attacks, the victims of which include two Nottingham University students.