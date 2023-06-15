For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Nottingham remained a city in grief on Thursday, still yet to come to terms with a tragedy that shocked the country.

Thousands turned out to pay tribute to two 19-year-old students and a school caretaker who were brutally killed in a knife and van rampage.

A vigil at the city’s Market Square heard the families of each victim take to the stage to pay tribute to their loved ones, while local leaders called for unity in the wake of the deadly attacks.

Aspiring doctor Grace O’Malley-Kumar and history student Barnaby Webber were found on June 13 with fatal knife wounds at 4.04am on Ilkeston Road.

Ian Coates' sons wore Nottingham Forest FC shirts in memory of their father (PA)

The suspect is believed to have then travelled to Magdala Road, where he killed Ian Coates before stealing his van and using it to run down three other victims in the town centre.

One man remains in a critical condition in hospital while two others suffered minor injuries. Police tasered the suspect before arresting him on suspicion of murder during the early hours of Tuesday morning.

It later emerged that the suspect had attempted to gain access to a residential care home during the course of his alleged rampage, before being “punched” back by an elderly resident.

Nottinghamshire Police have said that the individual was a former University of Nottingham student, although they do not believe this is connected to the attack. It is understood he studied mechanics and graduated in 2022.

He remains in police custody after the force applied to the magistrates court for a 36-hour extension.

Addressing the crowds, Barnaby’s mother Emma said the “monstrous individual” responsible for the three deaths “will not define us”.

“I know he will receive the retribution that he deserves,” she said. “However, this evil person is just that. He is just a person. Please hold no hate that relates to any colour, sex or religion.”

Thousands gathered at the Market Square to pay tribute to the three victims (PA)

Describing her son as a lover of pesto pasta and a passionate cricket player, she said: “My beautiful, beautiful boy, you have mine, your dad and your brother’s heart forever.”

Speaking through tears, Grace’s father Dr Sanjoy Kumar asked the crowds to imagine a world without violence, and said: “We were four and we are now three, and the same for Barney’s family.”

“I speak to you as a broken-hearted father. I loved my Grace more than I loved anything and I’m trying to be as strong as I can, forgive me.”

Both students have been recognised as talented athletes, with members of both the cricket and hockey team paying tribute to their former teammates.

Headteacher of Huntingdon Academy Ross Middleton, where third victim Ian Coates had been site manager, said the 65-year-old had been “full of fun with a mischievous glint in his eye”.

A keen fisherman and a devoted Forest FC fan, his three sons came to the stage wearing football shirts and were met with chants of “You Reds”.

The hour-long vigil was also attended by Nottingham North MP Alex Norris, who said that “we must all be there” for the families of the victims.

Grace O’Malley-Kumar’s father thanked the crowds for their support and asked them to imagine a world without violence (PA)

As news came that the suspect had been a former student in the city, Professor Shearer West, Vice-Chancellor of the university, said: “All three of these lives were cut short in the most unimaginable way on Tuesday morning, their well-earned retirement plans and bright futures brutally curtailed by a seemingly random act of violence.

“At the university, we held our own vigil yesterday with Barney and Grace’s families to remember them and mourn their loss.

“I was overwhelmed by the love and support that was offered to the families by more than 2,000 students and staff, who gathered together as a community.

“Although seemingly unconnected to these dreadful acts, we are still in the university trying to process the information that the suspect in custody was a former student.”

Throughout the day, a steady stream of mourners came to pay their respects and pause for a moment of reflection at the stone steps where hundreds of flowers had been placed.

Proudly wearing his Forest FC shirt, local resident Daniel Hilton said: “He was the caretaker at my old primary school. You don’t expect something like this to happen on your doorstep, the fact it could have happened to anyone. It’s too close to home.”

Earlier in the afternoon, Home Secretary Suella Braverman laid flowers on the steps of Council House and paused to read messages left by mourners.

She later attended a meeting with police chiefs to discuss the investigation and to thank emergency workers for their response to the attacks.

Nottinghamshire Police force has referred a further incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct watchdog after a marked police car followed the suspect’s van for a short distance before it struck two pedestrians in Sherwood Street.

On Thursday, a spokesman for the IOPC said: “We received a referral from Nottinghamshire Police on Wednesday informing us that a marked police car had been following behind the suspect’s van for a short distance at the time it collided with two pedestrians in the area of Sherwood Street in the city centre on Tuesday morning.

“We are assessing the referral to decide what further action may be required of the IOPC.”