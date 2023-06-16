✕ Close The crowd stood in a minute’s silence at the vigil

The suspect in the Nottingham attacks – identied as Valdo Amissao Mendes Calocane – is a former engineering student at the same university as two of his victims, according to the police.

The University of Nottingham said in a statement: “We are devastated that the suspect is a former University of Nottingham student. The police have confirmed that this is not believed to be connected with the attack. Our focus remains on supporting the family and friends of Barney and Grace and our wider community. We will continue to support the police in any way we can.”

Meanwhile, the mothers of two students stabbed to death in Tuesday’s Nottingham knife and van rampage have urged the city to “hold no hate” at an emotional vigil.

Thousands of people gathered in the city centre to pay their respects to Grace O’Malley-Kumar, Barnaby Webber, both 19, and Ian Coates, 65, who were all fatally stabbed.

Detectives were granted a further 36 hours to quiz a former University of Nottingham student arrested on suspicion of murder.