Nottingham attack – latest: University says it's 'devastated' that suspect named is former student
Thousands gather to pay respects to victims Grace Kumar, Barnaby Webber, and Ian Coates
The crowd stood in a minute’s silence at the vigil
The suspect in the Nottingham attacks – identied as Valdo Amissao Mendes Calocane – is a former engineering student at the same university as two of his victims, according to the police.
The University of Nottingham said in a statement: “We are devastated that the suspect is a former University of Nottingham student. The police have confirmed that this is not believed to be connected with the attack. Our focus remains on supporting the family and friends of Barney and Grace and our wider community. We will continue to support the police in any way we can.”
Meanwhile, the mothers of two students stabbed to death in Tuesday’s Nottingham knife and van rampage have urged the city to “hold no hate” at an emotional vigil.
Thousands of people gathered in the city centre to pay their respects to Grace O’Malley-Kumar, Barnaby Webber, both 19, and Ian Coates, 65, who were all fatally stabbed.
Detectives were granted a further 36 hours to quiz a former University of Nottingham student arrested on suspicion of murder.
Nottingham victims to be honoured by cricketers on day one of men's Ashes
The three victims of a knife and van rampage in Nottingham will be honoured by cricketers on day one of the men’s Ashes test as police continue to question a suspect.
England and Australia will wear black armbands on Friday after thousands of people gathered in Nottingham‘s Old Market Square to pay their respects to Grace O’Malley-Kumar, Barnaby Webber and Ian Coates - who were all fatally stabbed in Tuesday’s attacks.
Talented 19-year-old students Ms O’Malley-Kumar and Mr Webber were found stabbed to death in Ilkeston Road at around 4am on Tuesday.
Dedicated school caretaker Mr Coates, 65, was then found dead in Magdala Road after his van was allegedly stolen by the suspect.
Nottinghamshire Police said detectives were granted a further 36 hours to quiz a former University of Nottingham student after he was tasered and arrested on suspicion of murder.
All three victims have been remembered for their love of sport as tributes told of how Ms O’Malley-Kumar had played cricket for the Essex U15 team, Mr Webber had played the sport for his school and local clubs and Mr Coates had been a lifelong Nottingham Forest fan.
The heartbroken mothers of the two students urged the city to “hold no hate” at the emotional vigil in Nottingham on Thursday.
Nottingham unites in grief as police granted more time to question triple murder suspect
Nottingham remained a city in grief on Thursday, still yet to come to terms with a tragedy that shocked the country.
Thousands turned out to pay tribute to two 19-year-old students and a school caretaker who were brutally killed in a knife and van rampage.
A vigil at the city’s Market Square heard the families of each victim take to the stage to pay tribute to their loved ones, while local leaders called for unity in the wake of the deadly attacks.
Aspiring doctor Grace O’Malley-Kumar and history student Barnaby Webber were found Tuesday morning with fatal knife wounds at 4.04am on Ilkeston Road.
Nottingham unites in grief as police granted more time to question murder suspect
Thousands attended a vigil in memory of Barnaby Webber, Grace O’Malley-Kumar and Ian Coates
Watch Barnaby Webber's mother's powerful tribute to son killed in Nottingham attack
Suspect studied at the same university as two of his victims
The suspect in the Nottingham attacks Valdo Amissao Mendes Calocane studied engineering at the same university as two of his victims, it was reported.
The man who allegedly knifed two university students and a school caretaker to death in Nottingham earlier this week.
Nottingham attack suspect was a 'polite churchgoer from a good family'
The suspect in the Nottingham attacks was a “polite churchgoer from a good family”, according to one of his neighbours.
Valdo Amissao Mendes Calocane grew up in Haverfordwest, West Wales and was “very bright” and “been lovely neighbours for years”, the Mirror quoted a neighbour Marlene Raymond, 55, as saying.
“I can picture the eldest boy now in his school uniform, he was very smart and handsome. I haven’t seen the oldest boy for some time - since he went away to college or uni. They are very clever, all of them are polite and intelligent children.”
Mother’s heartrending tribute before crowds
The crowd applauded as Emma Webber pleaded with people to “hold no hate” relating to colour, sex or religion.
Nottingham unites in grief
Nottingham remained a city in grief on Thursday, still yet to come to terms with a tragedy that shocked the country, writes Holly Evans:
Nottingham unites in grief as police granted more time to question murder suspect
Thousands attended a vigil in memory of Barnaby Webber, Grace O’Malley-Kumar and Ian Coates
We stand with families and friends, says council leader
Councillor David Mellen, leader of Nottingham City Council, told the vigil: “We stand shoulder to shoulder as we respond to the shocking violence witnessed in our streets this week.
“We stand with the families and friends of two of our students, Grace and Barnaby, who’ve had their lives cut short at a time when they should have been celebrating the completion of their first year of studies at Nottingham University; and also with the family and colleagues of one of our public servants, Ian, who has also lost his life after many years of serving several schools in our city as their site manager.
“We also stand with those who were injured in the city centre early on Tuesday morning who are being treated in hospital and with those who are caring for them.”
Man still in serious condition after van driven at him
Nottinghamshire Police say a man remains in a serious condition in hospital after the van was driven at him in Milton Street.
The force has referred a further incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) watchdog after a marked police car followed the vehicle for a short distance before it struck another two pedestrians in Sherwood Street.
The IOPC confirmed it was “assessing the referral to decide what further action may be required.”
The 31-year-old suspect was arrested at 5.30am when the van was eventually stopped.
Pensioner came face-to-face with suspect who tried to break in
Pensioner came face to face with suspect behind Nottingham killings
CCTV shows the man peering through the ground floor window before being shooed away by a staff member