For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A night out to celebrate the end of exams ended in horror on Tuesday when two students were among three victims of a knife and van attack on the streets of Nottingham.

The 19-year-olds – and a man in his fifties – were stabbed to death before the attacker allegedly stole the older victim’s van and attempted to run over three more people, police said.

Police said a 31-year-old man was tasered and arrested on suspicion of murder following the pre-dawn rampage, and that he remains in custody.

One of the victims was named as Barnaby Webber, 19, a talented cricket player killed alongside another 19-year-old in a 4am stabbing outside Mario’s takeaway on Ilkeston Road. Both studied at the University of Nottingham.

The older victim was found dead in Magdala Road, a short distance across the city. Chief Constable Kate Meynell of Nottinghamshire Police said it was believed his van had been stolen by the suspect before being driven into three further victims on Milton Road near the Theatre Royal in the city centre.

One man remains in critical condition while two others suffered minor injuries.

Two 19-year-olds and a man in his fifties were killed in the attack (PA Wire)

Students spoke of their shock and confusion at the dramatic events, which occurred just before many were due to return home for the summer holidays.

One 20-year-old told The Independent that the victims were first-year students walking home after a night out.

“My friend knows the boy who died, he called me this morning. Both he and the girl were freshers walking back from a nightclub. It was the end of exams and there was a day festival at Binks Yard. Loads of people then went to Pryzm nightclub afterwards, it was really busy. Apparently, the boy and girl were walking home.

“This morning everyone was texting and calling each other to see if everyone was OK.”

Witnesses spoke of hearing “awful, blood-curdling screams” and seeing a suspect wearing a hood and carrying a rucksack “grappling” with bystanders.

Friends of the victims brought flowers to a vigil (Getty)

Several students spoke of Barnaby’s talent at playing cricket. At a 5pm vigil at St Peter’s Church, dozens came to pay their respects, with a large group of boys consoling one another.

Candles were lit at the service, which was attended mainly by students from the University of Nottingham and Nottingham Trent University. Nottingham University student union confirmed that it had cancelled its Grad Ball, which had been due to take place on Tuesday night.

Throughout the day, in intense summer heat, police officers were seen carrying out a painstaking search of the separate crime scenes, removing manhole and drain covers.

Police forensics officers on Ilkeston Road, Nottingham on Tuesday (PA)

A van parked on Bentinck Road became a focus of the investigation, while a Seat Leon was also removed, although it is unclear if the car was in any way linked to the attack.

At 1pm, armed police carried out a raid on a property just yards from where the victims were killed on Ilkeston Road. Footage showed a group of officers breaking down the door before carrying out a 10-minute search, with no further arrests made.

Public transport across Nottingham was affected throughout the day, with a number of roads closed and the tram network disrupted.

Students in Nottingham have been left stunned by the horrific attack (Getty)

Nottinghamshire Police said that they are keeping an “open mind” in relation to the attacks and are currently working alongside counterterrorism officers.

Home secretary Suella Braverman said: “We need to allow the police the time and the space to carry out all of their operational activity to determine the motive.

“It’s right that Nottinghamshire Police are working with Counter Terrorism Policing. But it’s also fair to say that everybody and all professionals on the frontline are keeping an open mind as to what the precise motive might have been.”

Police searched streets and homes across Nottingham (.)

The University of Nottingham said: “It is with great sadness that we confirm the sudden and unexpected death of two of our students following a major incident in Nottingham city centre overnight.

“We are shocked and devastated by the news and our thoughts are with those affected, their families and friends. We know this is likely to cause distress for staff and students in our community.”