Three people were found dead on streets around the city centre in the early hours of the morning
Two of the three people killed in today’s attacks were Nottingham students, the university has said.
A 20-year-old Sociology student who does not wish to be named told The Independent: “My friend knows the boy who died, he called me this morning. Both he and the girl were freshers walking back from a nightclub.
“Yesterday was a really big day, end of exams and there was a day festival at Binks Yard. Loads of people then went to Pryzm nightclub afterwards, it was really busy.
“Apparently the boy and girl were walking home, it’s about 25 mins walk from Pryzm. This morning everyone was texting and calling each other to see if everyone was okay and then my friend called to say he knew the boy who had died.”
A man was arrested on suspicion of murder after three people were killed and three more injured.
Police have said they are “keeping an open mind” as they investigate the motive behind the killings.
Nottingham City Council leader David Mellen said a vigil has been planned following the attacks.
Police are keeping an ‘open mind’ over the motive of a city attack which has left three people dead - but at this time believe there is no one else outstanding in connection with the incidents.
One man is in hospital in a critical condition while two others are believed to have suffered minor injuries.
A number of major roads in the city centre will remain closed as a thorough police investigation is underway.
Currently, police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the attacks.
Chief Constable Kate Meynell said: “This is a tragic series of events which has led to the lives of three innocent people being taken and left another member of the public in a critical condition in hospital.
“My thoughts are with all the families affected by this shocking incident, and we will be working extremely hard to understand exactly what has happened.
“We are at the early stages of the investigation and need to determine the motives behind these attacks and will keep the public updated as soon as we are able to say more.
“We are keeping an open mind as we investigate the circumstances surrounding these incidents and are working alongside Counter Terrorism Policing to establish the facts – as we would normally do in these types of circumstances.
“We do have a man in custody who has been arrested on suspicion of murder. Currently, we do not believe there is anyone else involved in this incident.
“It is safe to go into the city centre but there are a number of streets that will remain closed including Ilkeston Road, Magdala Street, Milton Street and Maple Street. This is so officers can gather evidence in order to understand what has happened.”
The following roads are currently closed by police: Ilkeston Road, Milton Street, Magdala Road, Maples Street, Woodborough Road from junction of Magdala Road into the city, and the Maid Marian Way junction of Parliament Street.
The tram network is also disrupted, with all services suspended on the Nottingham Express Transit (NET) as the police investigation continues.
A press conference with the Nottinghamshire Police chief constable is due to be held at 17:30 following attacks in the city today.
Watch the moment a man was arrested after attacks in Nottingham that left three people dead and three more in hospital.
Eyewitness footage shows police officers pinning a man to the ground next to a white van with a number of smashes in the windshield.
Police have arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of murder and he remains in custody.
In a statement, the University of Nottingham said: “It is with great sadness that we confirm the sudden and unexpected death of two of our students following a major incident in Nottingham city centre overnight.
“We are shocked and devastated by the news and our thoughts are with those affected, their families and friends.
“We know this is likely to cause distress for staff and students in our community.
“Support is available through our support and wellbeing services for any of our community who may need it.”
The University of Nottingham has said two of the three people killed in Tuesday’s attacks were students at the university.
Nottingham City Council leader David Mellen said a vigil has been planned following the attacks.
He told BBC Radio Nottingham: “I believe there’s going to be a vigil outside St Peter’s Church in the square organised by the diocese at 5pm for people to come together to just take in the enormity of what has happened to stand together.
“Nottingham is a city where people get on well together, where people live in harmony, people work together.
“To have this shocking incident break into the harmony is truly awful and whatever the motives we would want to stand against them.”
France’s Macron sends condolences to victims of Nottingham attack
Emmanuel Macron has tweeted his condolences following this morning’s attack in Nottingham.
The French president wrote: “Our thoughts go to the victims of the tragic events in Nottingham, the injured, the families. We share the grief of our British friends and stand by their side.”
Nottingham University cancels graduation ball following attack
The University of Nottingham Students’ Union confirmed it has cancelled Tuesday’s graduation ball following the attacks in the early hours.
The organisation said it was “devastated and shocked” by the attacks that took place, leaving three people dead and three in hospital.
In a statement, the SU said: “We stand in solidarity with all our students and the wider city, and our thoughts are with the families and friends of those harmed, alongside those directly and indirectly affected by the unfolding of these terrible events.
“In light of this, we have made the decision to cancel Grad Ball this evening.
“Attendees will be contacted in due course, but in the meantime we are continuing to work with the university and relevant authorities to understand the situation.”