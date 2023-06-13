✕ Close Police prepare to raid Nottingham property following 'major incident'

Two of the three people killed in today’s attacks were Nottingham students, the university has said.

A 20-year-old Sociology student who does not wish to be named told The Independent: “My friend knows the boy who died, he called me this morning. Both he and the girl were freshers walking back from a nightclub.

“Yesterday was a really big day, end of exams and there was a day festival at Binks Yard. Loads of people then went to Pryzm nightclub afterwards, it was really busy.

“Apparently the boy and girl were walking home, it’s about 25 mins walk from Pryzm. This morning everyone was texting and calling each other to see if everyone was okay and then my friend called to say he knew the boy who had died.”

A man was arrested on suspicion of murder after three people were killed and three more injured.

Police have said they are “keeping an open mind” as they investigate the motive behind the killings.

Nottingham City Council leader David Mellen said a vigil has been planned following the attacks.