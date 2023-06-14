For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A pensioner came face to face with a man suspected to be behind the triple murders in Nottingham as he attempted to break into his bedroom.

The resident of the care home on Mapperley Road told The Independent that he “punched” his glass bay window and added: “No one’s coming in my room.”

CCTV shows a man peering through the ground floor window before being shooed away by a staff member. The incident happened at around 4am and form part of a series of deadly incidents across Nottingham.

The suspect, a 31-year-old man, is alleged to have stabbed two 19-year-old students to death on Ilkeston Road as they returned from a night out.

Speaking to The Independent, the pensioner explained that he had been up during the early hours due to a chronic health condition.

He explained that he was up at 4am due to chronic health issues. “I saw his face in my window, I saw it clearly,” he said. “He was trying to get in so I punched the window. No one’s coming in my room. I could see him looking inside.”

The pensioner added that security had dealt with the situation, and that he had spoken to the police “for hours” to give an account of the incident.

Tributes have flooded in for cricket player Barnaby Webber and talented sportswoman Grace Kumar, with the Uni of Nottingham saying it was “deeply shocked” to hear of the deaths.

Barnaby Webber (PA)

Just a few yards from the residential care home, caretaker Ian Coates was stabbed to death before his van was stolen.

Alex Pridmore, a trustee of the All Saints Shelter charity, which runs the care home, said the CCTV has been handed to detectives.

He said:“None of our residents were hurt. A resident had woken up and shut the window and was able to prevent the man coming in.

“The CCTV has been provided to the police. The resident alerted security, we have 24/7 security on the door.”

Nottinghamshire Police said the victims were formally identified on Wednesday and confirmed they all died of knife wounds.

Mr Webber’s family pay tribute to their “beautiful, brilliant, bright young man” who had “everything in life to look forward to”.

In a statement, his family said: “Complete devastation is not enough to describe our pain and loss at the senseless murder of our son.

Grace Kumar (Lucy Sheffield/Southgate Hockey Club)

“Barnaby Philip John Webber was a beautiful, brilliant, bright young man, with everything in life to look forward to. He was a talented and passionate cricketer, who was over the moon to have made selection to his university cricket team.

“At 19 he was just at the start of his journey into adulthood and was developing into a wonderful young man.

“As parents we are enormously proud of everything he achieved and all the plans he had made.

“His brother is bereft beyond belief, and at this time we ask for privacy as a family to be allowed time to process and grieve.

“We will not be making any further statements, particularly in relation to the police investigation. We are so proud to release this photograph, chosen by us as a family, of an amazing son, brother, grandson, nephew, and friend.

Flowers and candles in St Peter's church, Nottingham, paying tribute to the three victims of the attack (PA)

“Thank you for your understanding, and to everyone who has supported us in this awful journey so far.”

Ms Kumar’s family released a statement describing her as a “truly lovely person” and that she will be “dearly missed”.

Her family said: “Grace was an adored daughter and sister; she was a truly wonderful and beautiful young lady.

“Grace was not just a sister to James but his best friend. He is completely heartbroken. As parents, words cannot explain our complete and utter devastation. She will be so dearly missed.

“We were so incredibly proud of Grace’s achievements and what a truly lovely person she was. She was resilient and wise beyond her years. Grace was so happy in life fulfilling her ambition of studying to become a doctor whilst playing topflight hockey at university.

A minute’s silence his held in remembrance of the victims of the Nottingham attacks prior to the LV= Insurance County Championship Division 1 match between Essex and Somerset at Cloud County Ground (Getty)

“She leaves behind devastated extended family and friends. We request that all media outlets stop invading our privacy while we face this sorrow.”

In other developments, Suella Braverman has said the people of Nottingham should feel safe despite being “shaken beyond belief” by the attack and reassured MPs that the police have all the resources it needs in the aftermath of the violent rampage.

Making a statement to the Commons, the home secretary said: “I can tell the House that the police are working flat out to establish the full facts and provide support to everyone affected.

“They are currently keeping an open mind as to the motives behind these attacks but I can confirm Nottinghamshire Police are being assisted in their inquiries by counter-terror police.

“Though, this does not mean that it is currently being treated as a terrorist attack.”