Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Man charged with murders of mother and two daughters after Nottingham flat fire

Police say Jamie Barrow, 31, will appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Friday

Emily Atkinson
Thursday 24 November 2022 18:34
Man arrested on murder charge after Nottingham flat fire kills two children

A man has been accused of murdering a mother and her two daughters after a flat fire in Nottingham, police say.

Jamie Barrow, 31, has been charged with the murders of Fatoumatta Hydara, 28, and her daughters Fatimah Drammeh, three, and Naeemah Drammeh, one, following a blaze at their home in Clifton, Nottinghamshire Police said.

Ms Hydara, 28, had been on life support after the fire in Fairisle Close, Clifton, in the early hours of Sunday.

She had been rushed to Queen’s Medical Centre following the fire in Fairisle Close shortly after 3.15am. Her two children were taken to the same hospital after the blaze but died shortly afterwards.

Officers said Mr Barrow, of Fairisle Close, would be kept in custody overnight to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

Recommended

Assistant Chief Constable Rob Griffin, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family at this incredibly painful time, as well as the communities that have been affected by this most tragic of incidents.

Fatoumatta Hydara, 28, with her children Naeemah Drammeh, one, and Fatimah Drammeh, three

(PA Media)

“The grief this family has been put through is incomprehensible.

“Large teams of detectives have been working relentlessly alongside specialist search units and forensic experts to understand the full circumstances behind this deliberate fire.

“Following those inquiries, we have charged a suspect with three counts of murder. The family are aware of this development and I would like to sincerely thank them for their patience and understanding as we do everything we possibly can to gain justice for Fatoumatta, Fatimah and Naeemah.”

Earlier this week, police described the tragedy as having been an an “extremely traumatic event” for the family, which includes the woman’s husband and the father of the two children.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Sinski said: “We are dealing with one of the most horrendous crimes - the death of two young children and their mother.

“This is a deeply upsetting tragedy and I can only imagine the family’s pain.”

Before news of Ms Hydara’s death broke, her husband Aboubacarr Drammeh said he was yet to “come to terms” with the deaths of his two children.

The 40-year-old, who arrived at the scene on Sunday from the US, told The Times: “I am just grieving. I have come straight here from the airport and now I am going to the hospital to see my wife.

“I don’t know what has happened here. This is just so upsetting. I haven’t started to come to terms with what has happened.”

A local resident, who asked not to be named, was alerted by a fire engine’s lights while watching a film, and then saw smoke billowing from the rear windows of the first-floor flat.

He told reporters after the Sunday blaze that he has seen “the blue lights and smoke was coming out of the top windows.”

The eyewitness said the older child was brought out of the property first, with the one-year-old being carried out by a single firefighter shortly afterwards.

Estimating that CPR was then carried out at the scene for around 20 minutes, the man added: “It was dark and raining and with the smoke I couldn’t see what was happening behind the fire engine.

“It’s sickening. I feel so sorry for the family. How is she going to feel when she finds out she’s lost the children?”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in