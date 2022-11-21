Man arrested on murder charge after Nottingham flat fire kills two children

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after two young children died and a woman was left critically injured in a fire at a flat in Nottingham.

The blaze broke out in the first-floor flat of a two-storey building in Fairlisle Close, Clifton, at around 3.17am on Sunday.

A woman, thought to be in her thirties, and two children, aged three and one, were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation before being taken to the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham.

The children were pronounced dead at the hospital, while the woman remains in critical condition.

