Nottingham triple killer Valdo Calocane’s sentence to an indefinite hospital order will be referred to the Court of Appeal for being “unduly lenient”, Attorney General Victoria Prentis has said.

Calocane stabbed to death Barnaby Webber, Grace O’Malley-Kumar and Ian Coates in Nottingham on 13 June last year.

The 32-year-old engineering graduate, who has paranoid schizophrenia, pleaded guilty to manslaughter by diminished responsibility, which was accepted by the Crown Prosecution Service last month.

Judge Mr Justice Turner handed Colocane an indefinite hospital order, adding he would “very probably” be detained in high-security hosptial for the rest of his life.

However, the families of the victims claimed the killer had “made a mockery of the system” and called for the sentence to be reviewed.

Ian Coates, Barnaby Webber and Grace O’Malley-Kumar were stabbed to death by Valdo Calocane (PA)

In a statement published on Tuesday morning, the Attorney General said: “Valdo Calocane’s crimes were horrific and have shocked a nation. He brutally killed three innocent people, and violently attacked three other victims. Their experiences will stay in our minds for a long time to come.

“This was a case that evoked strong feelings amongst so many people and it was no surprise that I received so many referrals under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme to consider the Hospital Order handed to Calocane.

“My duty as a Law Officer in considering whether sentences may be unduly lenient is to act independently of government, even when it is not easy or popular.

“Having received detailed legal advice and considered the issues raised very carefully, I have concluded that the sentence imposed against Calocane, for the offences of manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility and attempted murder, was unduly lenient and will be referred to the Court of Appeal.

“My thoughts remain with all of Calocane’s victims, as well as their families and friends, who have shown such immeasurable strength during this devastating time.”

