Bodies of two women found in Nottingham home lay undiscovered for some time

Detectives are investigating after the bodies of two women were found in a Nottingham home - with their remains thought to have lain undiscovered for some time.

Police were called to the end-of-terrace house in the Radford area of the city at 11.04am yesterday after concerns were raised for the welfare of the occupants.

After officers gained entry they found the bodies inside the home on Hartley Road.

The women are thought to have been dead for some time and officers have said they do not believe the deaths are suspicious at this stage.

They have enlisted the help of forensic pathologist to establish how the women died.

Detective Chief Inspector Ruby Burrow said: “This is a tragic case and we are currently working to understand exactly how and when these people died.

“Whilst our investigation remains at an early stage, we do not currently believe what happened to be suspicious.

“We have enlisted the help of a forensic pathologist and will be in a better position to determine what has happened once they conclude their report.

“Officers will remain at the address for at least the rest of today.”

The update comes after police initially said they were keeping an “open mind” after making the grim discovery on Tuesday.

A shop worker on Hartley Road said the discovery of the bodies of two women in a property nearby was “shocking”.

The worker in Food Basket African Butchers & Grocers, said he first saw a police officer on the street at about noon on Tuesday then saw a police vehicle later in the afternoon.

He said: “We saw a police car yesterday and this morning, I thought it was normal, routine.

“It is surprising, it’s quite shocking.”

Neighbours told Nottinghamshire Live that a mother and daughter were thought to have been living at the property, which is on a busy residential road. The pair had not been seen for some weeks, according to reports.

