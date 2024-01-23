For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A triple-killer responsible for the Nottingham stabbings which killed two students and a school caretaker has had his pleas of guilty to manslaughter accepted on the grounds of diminished responsibility due to “serious” mental illness, a judge has been told.

Prosecutor Karim Khalil KC told Nottingham Crown Court on Tuesday that the families of university students Barnaby Webber and Grace O’Malley-Kumar, both 19, and school caretaker Ian Coates, 65, had been consulted before deciding to accept the pleas entered by Valdo Calocane, 32.

Calocane, who answered to the name Adam Mendes in court, will no longer face a murder trial after admitting the manslaughter charges during a previous hearing.

He also admitted attempting to murder three pedestrians who were hit by a van in the city centre, which he had stolen from Mr Coates on June 13 last year.

Calocane’s deadly rampage began at 4am when he fatally knifed Miss O’Malley-Kumar and Mr Webber, who were studying medicine and history at the University of Nottingham respectively, on Ilkeston Road as they were walking home from a night out.

Mr Coates, a devoted Nottingham Forest FC fan, was then found dead in Magdala Road around an hour later, having also been stabbed “repeatedly”.

His van had been stolen, which Calocane then used to drive into three pedestrians, Wayne Birkett, Marcin Gawronski and Sharon Miller, in Milton Street and South Sherwood Street.

