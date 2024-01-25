Teenager denies murdering man who died after suffering ‘significant head injuries’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A teenager has denied murdering a man who was allegedly attacked close to a skate park in Nottingham.

Jack Edwards, 24, was attacked near Sussex Street Skate Park on December 5 and died at Queen’s Medical Centre two days later after sustaining “significant” head injuries, Nottinghamshire Police said at the time.

Kai Howitt, 18, of Trent Boulevard, West Bridgford, Nottingham, appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on Thursday in a grey prison tracksuit and spoke only to confirm his name and enter his not guilty pleas before he was remanded back into custody.

The arraignment of a 13-year-old boy who was also charged in connection with the attack was deferred.

The boy, who appeared in the dock alongside Howitt wearing a dark suit, cannot be named for legal reasons.

He spoke only to confirm his name and was remanded back into youth custody detention by judge Steven Coupland.

A 16-year-old girl who was also charged and cannot be named, did not appear for the hearing because she was not well enough to attend, the court heard.

She must appear for a further hearing at the court on February 2.

Judge Coupland set a provisional trial date for May 20 and told the defendants they must appear.

In a statement released through Nottinghamshire Police at the time of his death, Mr Edwards’ family, who are from the Ashfield area of Nottinghamshire, said: “We are still trying to process what has happened and comprehend the fact that Jack is no longer with us.

“He was only 24 years old. It is difficult for us to put into words the emotions we are feeling right now but we are devastated.

“He was much loved and leaves behind a mum, a dad, a brother, a sister and many other family and friends.

“We have been by his bedside at the hospital throughout and we would like to thank the ambulance service and police officers who attended that evening, and the hospital staff.

“The support we have received has been overwhelming.”