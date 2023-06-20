Nottingham van attack victim does not recognise his own family, brother says

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A victim of the Nottingham attacks who was left fighting for life after being hit by a van does not recognise his own family yet, his brother has revealed.

Wayne Birkett, 60, suffered severe head injuries and broke multiple bones when he was struck by a van in the town centre.

The Leeds United fan had been travelling to work when he was mowed down at around 5.30am on June 13.

He is now awake and speaking but is struggling to remember his loved ones, with his son Jordan keeping a constant vigil at his bedside.

Speaking to Nottinghamshire Live, his brother Shaun Birkett said: "Since the first night I went down, he looks 99 per cent better. But the only problem is that they’re worried about his head.

"It broke his pelvis, his collarbone and some ribs but they can only X-ray him tomorrow. He’s awake and conscious but sometimes we don’t know what he’s talking about.

Forensics officers searched a white van on the corner of Maples Street that was allegedly used in the attacks (PA Wire)

"He doesn’t know us, he doesn’t know his dad or his little brother, but I’m sure he’ll get better, that’s what they’re saying. We’ve just got to keep talking to him and reminding him of things.

"But I’m okay, I’ve had my cries, from seeing him from the first time to now, I’ve seen the improvements so I’m feeling more positive myself. I’m just praying there are no long [term] effects."

Mr Birkett was one of three pedestrians struck by the van on Milton Street during the attacks which left three others dead.

Triple murder suspect Valdo Calocane – a former University of Nottingham student - appeared in court on Saturday over the knife and van attacks.

The 31-year-old is accused of murdering first-year students Grace O’Malley-Kumar and Barnaby Webber and school caretaker Ian Coates in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Calocane is also alleged to have attempted to murder three pedestrians, Mr Birkett, Marcin Gawronski and Sharon Miller, after Mr Coates’ van was used to drive at people in Milton Street and Upper Parliament Street.

Ms Miller and Mr Garwonski also suffered injuries but have since been released from hospital.

Valdo Calocane at an earlier court appearance (Elizabeth Cook/PA) (PA Wire)

Mr Birkett’s brother added: “I’ve never been through this, I don’t know how he’s going to survive if he gets out and if he’s going to be alright. We’ve just got to keep our fingers crossed, I suppose. We’ve had some good support.”

A relative has now launched a GoFundMe page to help raise money to support his recovery.

In a statement under the GoFundMe post, Jennifer Crowden wrote: “We as a family are asking for support and help for Wayne Birkett who was hit by the van in the Nottingham disaster, as you can appreciate Wayne is going to need a lot of help in his recovery and he could be off work for months or even if he will be able to return to work, with the cost of living and how things are these days any help and support would be greatly appreciated.”

Calocane, who gave his name as Adam Mendes, appeared in the dock at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Saturday wearing a grey T-shirt and grey jogging bottoms, and flanked by three security officers.

The defendant, who remained calm throughout the hearing, spoke only to confirm his name as “Adam Mendes”, his date of birth and that he was of no fixed abode, and was not required to enter any pleas to the charges.