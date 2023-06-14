Anguish of families over ‘senseless’ murders on streets of Nottingham

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Nottingham remained in shock on Tuesday as thousands of students attended a vigil for two of friends taken from them too soon.

History student Barnaby Webber and medical student Grace O’Malley-Kumar were both fatally knifed on Ilkeston Road in a “seemingly random” act of violence.

In a poignant moment of embrace the families of the two students linked hands as they lay flowers at the event.

The suspect is also believed to have murdered school caretaker Ian Coates, 65, on Magdala Road before stealing his van and driving into three further victims in the city centre.

At a vigil held on Tuesday afternoon, thousands of mourners gathered to lay flowers and light candles, with several in floods of tears.

During the minute of silence, groups of young students could be seen holding each other tightly as Grant Walton, of the university’s chaplain service, said: “This is one of those moments which we hoped we’d never encounter.”

With both Grace and Barnaby being talented sportspeople, members of the hockey team and cricket team could be seen wearing their kits and ties as a mark of respect to their former teammates.

Grace’s father Sanjay Kumar hugs members of his daughter’s hockey team (PA)

Speaking of the talented history student, Barnaby’s cricket captain Chris Heron said: “Barney was incredible, he’d throw himself into anything. He was amazing, really.

“He was a fantastic sportsman, a fantastic bloke. You can’t describe how much he loved to throw himself into anything. He was there at every social, every training session, every game. He gave 100 per cent into everything he did.”

He added that while the team were “struggling”, they had all rallied together in their grief.

Giving a short speech at the vigil, Barnaby’s father David Webber told the crowds: “I know Barney would be super-touched by everyone that’s here.

“He loved it. He loved it here. He couldn’t wait to come back. It drove me mad. His heart will be with you guys forever and thank you so much. I really can’t say much more.”

(PA/Huntingdon Academy)

Urging the thousands to “love everyone”, Grace’s father added: “Grace was also like Barney, she loved coming up to Nottingham. In fact, we couldn’t get her down.

“I said to her last week, ‘come down’, she said ‘well, after she’s had a few more sessions’. I used to call them her crisis meetings.

“The love that we have out here, I just wish we had it everywhere. So, look after each other is the big thing. Look after your friends and look after people around you. It is so important.”

Speaking to The Independent, third-year student Clodagh Murray said that she and her friends were “in shock”.

“I think it’s brought us all together really, especially today,” she said. “I’ve never not felt safe in Nottingham and I still do feel safe. We’re all together and the university has been really supportive.”

As tributes towards the two teenagers flooded in all day, the vigil heard that Grace had been a promising medical student, who had previously volunteered during the Covid pandemic. Barnaby meanwhile had shown a keen interest in geopolitics, and had an impact on “everyone that he met”.

The two were found unresponsive at 4.04am by police outside a takeaway on Tuesday, having suffered fatal injuries.

Grace O’Malley-Kumar’s father (right) and Barnaby Webber’s parents embrace during a vigil at the University of Nottingham (PA)

Emergency services were later alerted to Milton Street at 5.25am where three people had been injured by a van before receiving another call to Magdala Street.

Ian Coates, a school caretaker at Huntingdon Academy, had been on his way to work when he was stabbed in the street, with his body discovered in the road by local residents.

His devastated son, Lee Coates, said his father’s death had “rocked everyone’s world”, and that he had been a grandfather, a proud Forests fan and an avid fisherman.

After laying bouquets of flowers, his brother James added: “He was everyone’s friend, always willing to help.

“Nobody deserves this but he definitely didn’t. None of them did, it’s a tragedy.”

Paying tribute to Mr Coates, Ross Middleton, executive headteacher of Huntingdon Academy and Warren Academy, said: “Ian was a much-loved colleague who always went the extra mile for the benefit of our children and will be greatly missed.

A man thought to be the suspect is believed to have tried to gain access to a residential care home on Mapperley Road (The Sun)

“As a school community, it will take time to process this deeply upsetting news.”

It has since emerged that a man thought to be the suspect is believed to have tried to gain access to a residential care home on Mapperley Road, just a short distance from where Mr Coates was killed.

After peering through the window, a pensioner residing in the ground floor bedroom “punched” the glass and security were alerted. CCTV has since been provided to the police.

The suspect, a 31-year-old male, remains in police custody with investigating officers maintaining an “open mind” as to the motive behind the attacks.

Chief Constable Kate Meynell said: “First and foremost my thoughts are with all the families affected by this shocking series of events.

“It is unimaginable to understand what they are going through.

“I am very aware of the impact that these horrendous crimes will have had not only on Nottingham and Nottinghamshire but also across the whole country.

“I am determined that we will work with community members, students from both universities and others impacted to reassure and support them. It is important that as a city we stand together.”