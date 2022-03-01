A mother-of-three who was found stabbed to death in her home in one of the UK’s most popular villages has been named by police.

Clair Ablewhite, 47, was found dead in her home in Colston Bassett village after officers were called to her home in Hall Lane, shortly before 6.30pm on Saturday, 26 February.

A post-mortem examination has since been carried out and confirmed the 47-year-old suffered multiple stab wounds.

Nottinghamshire Police revealed it had arrested a 48-year-old man on the following morning (27 February) in connection with the incident on suspicion of murder and he remains in custody as enquiries continue.

Police said that detectives were “painstakingly” gathering information to understand the events leading up to, during and after the horrific attack. Officers have been carrying out forensic investigations at the property, as well as house-to-house enquiries and checking CCTV in the area, Nottinghamshire Police said.

The mother of three was found dead in her home (Google)

A cordon is likely to remain in place for some time and officers will be in the area to provide reassurance to local residents as investigations continue.

Family liaison officers are also working closely with Ms Ablewhite’s family and providing support during the incident.

Detective inspector Mel Crutchley, of Nottinghamshire Police, is leading the investigation. She said: “Our thoughts remain with the family as they deal with the impact of this tragedy. They have been left devastated by her loss.

“Our investigation is now in the stages of very carefully and painstakingly building up a picture of what happened... as people can probably imagine, this process can take time as the evidence we gather makes things clearer and clearer.

“I understand that in a quiet, close-knit community like this it is shocking for an incident like this to happen and people will be talking but I would urge people not to speculate, respect the family and please trust the judicial process to find the truth in due course.

“I would also ask anyone who has information that may help the investigation to contact Nottinghamshire Police as soon as possible.”

The Vale of Belvoir where Colston Bassett is based (Getty Images)

Colston Bassett village is renowned for its dairy production in particular as the home of popular Stilton and Shropshire Blue Cheeses - which it’s produced for over 100 years.

The village was named one of the 54 “most desirable” in the country in January, based within the Vale of Belvoir tourist attraction on the Nottingham-Leicester border.

Its population of 400, live in Nottingham’s most expensive homes where the average housing price is over £800,000.

yone with any information has been asked to call 101, quoting incident number 669 of 26 February 2022, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.