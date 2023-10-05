Nurse found guilty of ill-treating hospital stroke unit patients

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A nurse has been found guilty of ill-treating patients on a hospital stroke unit by giving them sedatives to “keep them quiet and compliant”.

Catherine Hudson, 54, drugged two patients for an “easy life” during work shifts at Blackpool Victoria Hospital between February 2017 and November 2018.

Jurors at Preston Crown Court also convicted her of conspiring with a junior colleague, Charlotte Wilmot, 48, to administer a sedative to a third patient.

Hudson was cleared of ill-treating two other patients.

Judge Robert Altham, the Honorary Recorder of Preston, remanded Hudson into custody following the verdicts, which were reached after nearly 14 hours of deliberation.

He said: “The sentence for Catherine Hudson plainly has to be a sentence of immediate custody.

“The only question is the length.”

Judge Altham granted bail to Wilmot, who was also convicted of encouraging Hudson to drug a patient, but told her the “overwhelming likelihood” was that she too would receive an immediate custodial term.