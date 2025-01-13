Nurse suffers ‘life-changing’ injuries after being stabbed with scissors in A&E

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A nurse left with life-changing injuries after being attacked in hospital was stabbed with a pair of scissors, it has emerged.

The woman, in her 50s, was left in critical condition after the attack at Royal Oldham Hospital’s A&E department at around 11:30pm on Saturday, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

Initial reports said the attack was carried out with a sharp instrument that was not a knife. GMP later revealed the weapon was a pair of scissors.

A 37-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in custody. Detectives are not looking for anyone else in connection to the incident.

Oldham district’s Detective Sergeant Craig Roters said that the police would continue to provide support to the victim’s colleagues and family throughout the investigation.

He added that the local community could expect an “increase in police presence” while they carry out enquires, adding: “they are also there to offer reassurance and answer any questions you may have.”

open image in gallery A nurse in her 50s was attacked on Saturday night ( Dave Thompson/PA Wire )

“We know that news of this nature will come as a shock, and if you have any concerns or anything you would like to share, please speak to them,” he said.

The Chief Nursing Officer at Northern Care Alliance NHS Foundation Trust, Heather Caudle, said: “We are incredibly shocked and saddened by last night’s incident and our focus is on supporting the colleague involved and their family.”

“Our thoughts are also with colleagues and patients who were there at the time of the incident and for whom this has been distressing and frightening. We will continue to support Greater Manchester Police with their inquiries.”

She confirmed that all of Royal Oldham Hospital’s services would remain open.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting shared a statement on X about the incident, as he said that “nurses are the backbone of the NHS”.

“My thoughts are with the nurse and her loved ones following this horrific attack at The Royal Oldham Hospital”, he wrote. “Nurses are the backbone of our NHS and should be able to care for patients without fear of violence. We’re in touch with the Trust and will update further as we can.”

The Royal College of Nursing general secretary and chief executive, Professor Nicola Ranger, said: “This attack on a nurse is truly shocking and our thoughts are with the victim, her family and colleagues.”

“Nursing staff go to work to care for others and have every right to do so without fear of violence”, she said, before reiterating the duty of care that employers have to keep their staff safe.

“Authorities must ensure those endangering healthcare professionals face the full force of the law,” she concluded.

Oldham West MP Jim McMahon posted on Facebook his shock at the “senseless attack”, extending his thoughts to the nurse and her family and friends: “We wish a full recovery.”