Father pleads not guilty to murdering six-year-old daughter

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A father has appeared in court and denied the murder of his six-year-old daughter.

Kyle Kitchen, 37, allegedly injured Primrose Kane when she was a baby on November 3 2014, leading to her death years later, on May 17 2021.

Kitchen, of Camden, north west London, appeared at the Old Bailey on Friday and spoke only to confirm his name and to plead not guilty.

A trial date is set for April 9.

Mr Justice Murray adjourned the case until March 15 for a further hearing.