Father pleads not guilty to murdering six-year-old daughter

Kyle Kitchen appeared at the Old Bailey on Friday charged with the murder of Primrose Kane.

Jordan Reynolds
Friday 23 February 2024 12:03
Kyle Kitchen appeared at the Old Bailey (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)
A father has appeared in court and denied the murder of his six-year-old daughter.

Kyle Kitchen, 37, allegedly injured Primrose Kane when she was a baby on November 3 2014, leading to her death years later, on May 17 2021.

Kitchen, of Camden, north west London, appeared at the Old Bailey on Friday and spoke only to confirm his name and to plead not guilty.

A trial date is set for April 9.

Mr Justice Murray adjourned the case until March 15 for a further hearing.

