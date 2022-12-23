Woman killed by police car chasing suspected stolen vehicle

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A woman has been killed by a police vehicle after a chase involving a suspected stolen vehicle.

The woman, 53, was taken to hospital but died a short time later, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

The incident, which happened around 10am on Friday in Shaw Road, Oldham, has been referred to the police watchdog.

Officers said the woman was involved in a collision with a police vehicle after a “short pursuit” of the suspect vehicle.

Chris Bowen, Chief Superintendent of GMP’s Oldham district, said: “Our sincere thoughts and condolences go to the family and friends of the woman that has sadly passed.

“We understand that the public are concerned by incidents of this nature. In line with normal procedure, referrals have been made to GMP’s Professional Standards Branch and the Independent Office for Police Conduct,” Mr Bowen continued.

“Investigations like this often result in road closures which can cause significant disruption and we thank the local community and road users for their patience.”

Anyone with information or dashcam footage should contact GMP quoting incident log 969 of 23/12/2022.

Information can be reported online or by using the LiveChat function at www.gmp.police.uk, or call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.