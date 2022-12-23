For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Two people have died and several others are wounded after a gunman opened fire on a street in central Paris.

French prosecutors confirmed the deaths on Friday morning and said that a 69-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the incident. Four people are reported injured, with two in critical conditions.

Police said that the attack happened on Rue d’Enghien, in the 10th arrondissement, and have urged the public to stay away from the area. The local mayor said that the shooting took place near a Kurdish centre.

She told French media that a Kurdish community centre, a restaurant and a hairdresser were all affected by the shooting.

Police and firefighters secure a street after gunshots were fired killing two people and injuring several in a central district of Paris (REUTERS)

One shopkeeper said that seven or eight shots were fired, causing mayhem on the street. “It was total panic. We locked ourselves inside,” she said.

Another witness told French broadcaster BFMTV: “We heard five shots that came from 50-100 meters. Afterwards, we saw a person in his sixties who took a gun out of his little bag and started shooting at our house.”

According to the witness, the gunman “seems to have been very quickly overpowered by people”.

Ali told local media that he had been walking down the street when the man opened fire. He said he “heard two shots” and said that the man had “shot blindly in the street”.

“We saw people running to the right, to the left,” he said.

French police secure a street after gunshots were fired (REUTERS)

Paris City Hall official Emmanuel Gregoire tweeted: “A gun attack has taken place. Thank you to the security forces for their swift action. Thoughts with the victims and those who witnessed the incident.”

The Paris prosecutor’s office told French news channel BFMTV: “An investigation has been opened into the counts of murder, intentional homicide and aggravated violence.”

Four people are reported to be wounded following the shooting (REUTERS)

France’s interior minister, Gerald Darmanin, responded to the attack, saying: “Following the dramatic shooting that took place this morning, I am returning to Paris and will go to the scene.

“All my thoughts go out to the loved ones of the victims. The person responsible was arrested.”

More to follow...